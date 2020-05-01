Former Demi Moore and Bruce Willis have a dance in a hilarious video

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis Sure you know boogie!

On Friday, the friendly friends, who had distanced themselves socially together, showcased their dance moves in a fun video captured by their daughter. Rumer Willis.

Standing next to Bruce, who had his arms crossed and was giving the camera a stoic look, Demi burst into a silly dance when her older son told them to "act as if you wanted to." As the A few good men the star continued to dance, the Die hard The actor started tapping his foot and created a dance line and Demi followed suit.

Quickly, the sweet moment turned into a Willis family dance party. While her parents broke a movement, Tallulah willis he joined in the fun and copied his mother's unconventional strut.

Feeling down, the younger of the Willis sisters continued as her family cheered. Following Tallulah's example, Bruce did his best to imitate his movements and dusted off his moonwalk.