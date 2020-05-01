Former Demi Moore and Bruce Willis have a dance in a hilarious video

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis Sure you know boogie!
On Friday, the friendly friends, who had distanced themselves socially together, showcased their dance moves in a fun video captured by their daughter. Rumer Willis.
Standing next to Bruce, who had his arms crossed and was giving the camera a stoic look, Demi burst into a silly dance when her older son told them to "act as if you wanted to." As the A few good men the star continued to dance, the Die hard The actor started tapping his foot and created a dance line and Demi followed suit.
Quickly, the sweet moment turned into a Willis family dance party. While her parents broke a movement, Tallulah willis he joined in the fun and copied his mother's unconventional strut.
Feeling down, the younger of the Willis sisters continued as her family cheered. Following Tallulah's example, Bruce did his best to imitate his movements and dusted off his moonwalk.
"Update: This is where we are …" Rumer captioned the fun-filled post, referencing how his family has fared while practicing social distancing together. In recent weeks, the Willis family raised their eyebrows with their messages of social distancing, as some found it strange that Armageddon star was not curled up with his wife Emma Heming and her two daughters.
In an interview with the Stunned podcast, the average daughter of actors Scout Willis She explained her dynamic of social estrangement and shared that Emma and her stepsisters were unable to make the trip from Los Angeles to the family home in Sun Valley, Idaho.
"My stepmother was also going to come here with my little sisters," she explained. "(But) my little sister … (who) never had a conversation about not fucking with hypodermic needles … she found (needles in a park and) actually tried to put her shoe in with him and touched her foot." and added that the little girl and her mother were "waiting to get the results."
As the coronavirus continued to spread, Scout said, "The trip went crazy and my stepmother stayed in Los Angeles with my little sisters."
