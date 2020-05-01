Former Blue Bell CEO Paul Kruse charged with conspiracy related to deadly Listeria outbreak – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Blue Bell President and CEO Paul Kruse has been charged with conspiracy to manage the company for the 2015 listeria outbreak, the Justice Department announced Friday according to various Texas news outlets.

Paul Kruse and other executives are said to have known about the unsanitary conditions at the company's headquarters in Brenham and did nothing to stop them, according to a 17-page indictment filed in the United States District Court in Travis County.

Kruse, who retired in February 2017, participated in a conspiracy to hide "potential and / or confirmed listeria contamination in Blue Bell products from certain Blue Bell customers," according to federal prosecutors.

According to federal charges, the goal "was to obtain money from Blue Bell customers through false and fraudulent claims, representations, and promises."

The company suffered significant financial losses due to the listeria outbreak.