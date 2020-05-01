Former A minor league player Miguel Marte dies of COVID-19 complications – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Miguel Marte, a former minor league player for Oakland Organization A, died of complications from COVID-19.

According to a team tweetMars died earlier this week. Perspective from the Dominican Republic, Mars played in the A farming system from 2008 to 2012.

He was 30 years old and is survived by his wife, Jasmin, and their two children.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends," said the team.

The Athletics posted a link to a GoFundMe fundraiser organized by loved ones from Mars, and the team has donated $ 1,000.

In late March, Webster's minor league manager Webster Garrison was hospitalized in Louisiana due to the coronavirus. Garrison, who was slated to manage the organization's rookie affiliate in the Arizona League, is recovering after spending more than three weeks on a fan, according to his fiancee.