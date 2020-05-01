Ford targets June or early July start date for employees – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Ford Motor Company says it expects to call its employees back to work in late June.

The automaker has a list of workplace safety protocols that it plans to follow in the US. USA

These include symptom checks, temperature scans, and every employee who wears protective gear.

Ford employees in China and Europe have already started returning to work.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related