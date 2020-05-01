First Quarter Letter Gain Increases, But Video Subscriber Losses Continue – Up News Info

Charter Communications reported a 68% increase in diluted earnings per share in the first quarter as its total revenue increased 5% to $ 11.7 billion, meeting Wall Street analyst expectations.

Earnings reached $ 1.86 per share, compared to $ 1.11 in the same quarter of the previous year.

While its financial results were strong and its broadband business thrived during COVID-19, the No. 2 US cable operator. USA It lost 402,000 residential video customers in the quarter, a decrease of 2.5%. Pay TV providers have focused on other services in recent years, particularly broadband, and the increase in transmission gives them the opportunity to stay in business with long-standing programming partners, but in different terms than linear transport. Last month, for example, Charter announced an agreement to offer WarnerMedia's HBO Max streaming service.

Total internet clients increased 6% to 25.5 million. The company's residential and commercial customer base, which combines video, internet and mobile devices, grew 4.5% to 29.7 million.

"I am very proud that the products we offer have played a key role in enabling social distancing, remote working, distance learning and much more", CEO Tom Rutledge said.

Rutledge and his management team are in the middle of a dispute over the high fees customers pay for live sports. National and regional sports networks generally add at least $ 20 a month to most cable bills, but during the coronavirus pandemic, sports have been completely closed since mid-March.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced earlier this week that she had contacted Charter and other pay TV operators seeking refunds. The operators say they expect major programmers like ESPN and Fox to return some of their rates, though that scenario is far from certain given the state of the economy.