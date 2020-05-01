Finally, Patti LuPone takes the lead in Hollywood

Patti LuPone It has been entertaining the public for almost five decades, so why would it stop during a global pandemic?
Before Broadway closed in response to the coronavirus, LuPone was about to have a good spring, both on and off stage. In March, progress began in Company revival with LuPone singing the iconic "The Ladies Who Lunch,quot;, and on May 1, LuPone can be seen in Hollywood, a limited series on Netflix created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan set in the 1940s after World War II. And then there are the video tours of your basement. Since she started adhering to the Connecticut home stay guidelines, LuPone, and her basement, have become quite popular on social media, to her surprise.
"No one has anything to do," LuPone said with a smile during a recent phone interview.
As she prepares for the world to know her Hollywood The character Avis Amberg, the wife of a studio executive who suddenly finds herself with some real power, LuPone has kept herself busy watching shows like Babylon Berlin and Grace and Frankie, reading a new translation of Madame Bovary, clean up, "and enjoy my family and being out in the fields and being safe and healthy and being horrified at the same time. It's just a nightmare," he said. Are you still following the exercise schedule and immediately having a drink as you tweeted?
"Not drinking, but exercising, yes," he said with a smile. "Actually, what am I talking about? Yes, I continue drinking, but not after exercising."
THE Hollywood LEAD
LuPone was working on Attitude when Murphy first approached him about appearing in his revisionist history in the entertainment industry as Avis Amberg. "He expressed it by saying that she was the wife of a studio boss … and that she only makes movies for women, gays and minorities," he said. "What could you not love ?!"
From her clothes to the attitude of not taking prisoners in the boardroom and bedroom.Hollywood It is one of the few times that LuPone has acted in a sex scene on camera: the Avis character seemed to have been designed to make gay men love her from the first moment she appeared on screen. "(Laughter) Why thank you?" LuPone said.
"I think it's fabulous, especially the sex scenes. Thank you very much. No, is it just wonderful to be central? Do you know what I mean? It's great," he said.
The fact that she was so central to the story made headlines for LuPone. After watching the seven-episode series, Murphy said LuPone sent him a note saying something like, "This is the best part of the movie I've been given. And no one thought I could do these things, but you did it and I'm very thankful ".
"I was very excited because Patti is a source of power," said Murphy. Giving LuPone a lot to do on screen was a specific choice for Murphy and his team, which also included Janet Mock.
"This piece is also about women and how they are treated. She is also interested in showing the sex lives of two women over the age of 70, Patti and Holland Taylorand that idea that women feel marginalized. This is a piece that says: & # 39; No, we are not going to marginalize you physically, spiritually and emotionally. It was really an amazing thing for those women to play with, "said Murphy.
This was not lost on LuPone.
"Right, because they think we are old maids," she said. "They think we're all dry, but we're not! (Laughter) Listen to me, 'We're not!'
On the first day of filming, Murphy said he informed LuPone that she was the female lead in Hollywood. "And she said, 'What? You have to be kidding.' And I said, 'No, you're the leader.' She got very emotional because she really hasn't had a part like this one, and it should have because it's so good, "Murphy recalled.
LuPone said she was "excited,quot; about everything she had to do as Avis. "When he released it to me, it was just … they already had an idea of what they were going to do with this show. And I was an afterthought. I was doing Attitude at that time and Tanase Popa, who is Ryan's right hand, sent a picture of me in costume to Ryan … And then, when Ryan asked the question, he said, 'Ask Patti what she's doing in September … I want to write a part for her in Hollywood. & # 39; It was not: "I want to make her the protagonist." Not at all, "said LuPone." So in fact he improved the part, to my gratitude, my surprise, and my gratitude. And because? Why honey! (Laughter.) I don't know why, but I'm happy that he did. "
THE POWER OF A WOMAN
For Murphy, the role of Avis was important to the series because it was mainly the female executives who helped him and took risks in his projects.
"I think when you watch the show, you see how good it is. And also, it was very interesting for her to play someone who takes risks, and in our business, many times those people are women. I wrote that part because throughout my career, I was never guided by men. I was always guided by women. It was the women in my life in power who said: & # 39; You know, you are a bit strange, but you have something and I am going to give you this money and we will see They were always the people who, for the most part, supported me first, "Murphy said.
Executive women see the power of storytelling, Murphy said. "Women give the green light to things that are not action movies, that are not stupid movies about talking hamsters. They are movies about social issues, they are movies about men and women and relationships, and above all they are movies about women who have points very strong female outlook. I think that would have radically changed Hollywood if that had happened in the 1940s, "she said.
Netflix & # 39; s Hollywood Imagine a world where glass ceilings shatter long before reality, where an actor wouldn't have to worry about how going out as gay would harm his career, gives viewers a history lesson, and then a remake. And he entertains himself.
"I just hope everyone sees it and can escape reality for seven episodes and feel better," said LuPone.
Hollywood premieres Friday, May 1 on Netflix.
