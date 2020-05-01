Finally, Patti LuPone takes the lead in Hollywood

"Right, because they think we are old maids," she said. "They think we're all dry, but we're not! (Laughter) Listen to me, 'We're not!'

On the first day of filming, Murphy said he informed LuPone that she was the female lead in Hollywood. "And she said, 'What? You have to be kidding.' And I said, 'No, you're the leader.' She got very emotional because she really hasn't had a part like this one, and it should have because it's so good, "Murphy recalled.

LuPone said she was "excited,quot; about everything she had to do as Avis. "When he released it to me, it was just … they already had an idea of ​​what they were going to do with this show. And I was an afterthought. I was doing Attitude at that time and Tanase Popa, who is Ryan's right hand, sent a picture of me in costume to Ryan … And then, when Ryan asked the question, he said, 'Ask Patti what she's doing in September … I want to write a part for her in Hollywood. & # 39; It was not: "I want to make her the protagonist." Not at all, "said LuPone." So in fact he improved the part, to my gratitude, my surprise, and my gratitude. And because? Why honey! (Laughter.) I don't know why, but I'm happy that he did. "