Filmfare Recommends: Anushka Sharma's Best Movies

Anushka Sharma belongs to the new generation of actresses. He is not content with simply making sweet-arm papers and wants to see more material endorsed by the author. She has always pushed the envelope from her earliest days and always tries to give her audience something new. She is one of the few actresses who has also ventured as a producer and has also made sure to march at a different pace there. On the occasion of her birthday, we present a list of her best films as an actress. Have a look.
Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008)
Director: Aditya Chopra
Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Vinay Pathak
Anushka played Dhaani and a cheerful and outgoing girl who has to marry Shah Rukh Khan due to certain circumstances. She tries to make the best of her unequal marriage and finds escape in the form of a dance class. The film revolves around a dance competition, where she is paired with a partner from her husband, but that thought never comes to mind that she is actually her husband in disguise. She wants to win the competition as she feels that winning it will give her life some kind of integrity. And along the way he falls in love with his dance partner. It was Anushka's debut film, but she never felt like she was on camera for the first time. She was the confidence personified in front of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. His was an equal partnership on the screen.
Baaja Baaraat Band (2010)
Director: Maneesh Sharma.
Cast: Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh
Band Baaja Baaraat revolved around two people who were totally focused on making their wedding planning business a success. They promise each other that they will only be partners, but along the way they fall in love with each other. There is a war of opinions, of ego between them that hurts both of them. The way they break free from this ego struggle and realize the value of true love forms the crux of the story. Anushka gave another inspired performance playing Shruti. His cool and breezy pairing with rookie Ranveer was well liked.
Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)
Director: Yash Chopra.
Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma
This was Yash Chopra's last film as a director. Shah Rukh Khan played Samar, an Indian Army bomb disposal expert who has yet to come to terms with the absence of his beloved Meera (Katrina) in his life. Anushka plays Akira, an intern at National Geographic, who makes a documentary about Samar's life as a bomb disposal expert. She comes to know why he is so embittered by life and tries to reconcile him to his ex Meera. She helps to rehabilitate him when he meets an accident and loses his memory. She falls in love with him too, but realizes that he was meant for Meera. His heartfelt performance earned him the Filmfare Best Supporting Actor trophy.
PK (2014)
Director: Rajkumar Hirani
Cast: Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Boman Irani, Sushant Singh Rajput
Pk is surely a unique product never seen before that has come out of Indian cinema. It stars Aamir Khan as an alien named PK who gets trapped in the earth and is fascinated by everything around him. PK has a keen interest in Indian customs and religions and his observations lead people to face absurdities that are within our common beliefs and practices. Anushka Sharma, who for some reason was named Jagat Janani in the film, is in love with the like-minded Pakistani citizen played by Sushant Singh Rajput. Jagat Janani is a journalist and helps PK to be the center of attention and finally helps him find his remote control so that he can contact people from his planet and go home.
Bombay Velvet (2015)
Director: Anurag Kashyap
Cast: Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Kay Kay Menon
Anushka plays a jazz singer named Rosie in this vintage thriller. She looks attractive in period costumes. Being a singer in a nightclub, she comes into contact with several shadowy characters. She engages in an industrial-mafia Nexus. She begins to provide information to the press and when the Mafia Don played by Karan Johar learns that he wants to be killed. Her boyfriend Johnny (Ranbir Kapoor) fakes her death and presents her to the world as her own sister Rita. When the bad guys find out the truth, they want it to be removed again. The film presented us with an image of Mumbai from a bygone era when the city was wilder and more lively. Anushka's performance was appreciated and so was Ranbir's, but the beautifully staged film had no impact at the box office.
Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)
Director: Zoya Akhtar
Cast: Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, and Shefali Shah
This is a movie about a dysfunctional family, who cruises together with friends and family to form new alliances and solve problems. Anushka plays an exotic dancer on board the cruise ship. Ranveer's character Kabir is in love with her and forms a relationship with her. She likes it too, but when she finds out that she has to marry Noori, a girl chosen by her parents, she wants to cancel the relationship. Meanwhile, the family accepts the problems between them. Kabir informs his parents that he wants to live his life on his own terms and that he will not be forced to marry. He looks for Farah and asks her for forgiveness. Since she is a dancer, she has a lovely song called Girls that she likes to swing with her focused.
NH 10 (2015)
Director: Navdeep Singh
Cast: Anushka Sharma, Neil Bhoopalam, Deepti Naval
Anushka Sharma became a producer with this gritty film about honor killings. It was an action movie in which Anushka kicked, hit and killed people with pleasure. She plays a woman who, along with her husband, witnesses an honor killing near a highway. They ask the police for help, but even the police seem to be involved. Everyone they turn to becomes hostile. When her husband is killed, she becomes an avenging angel and becomes enraged. She enters the village of the culprits and begins to kill them one by one. The last section of the film is a pure gorefest. Anushka managed to show a new side of her to her fans and was praised for her brave performance.
Sultan (2016)
Director: Ali Abbas Zafar
Cast: Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Randeep Hooda, Amit Sadh
Anushka played a fighter named Aarfa in the film, and reportedly underwent a strict training regimen to get in shape for the role and make her fighting moves look authentic on screen. She was paired with Salman Khan in the movie, who also played a fighter. Salman Khan loses direction after succeeding and begins to neglect her when she needs it most. Feeling disgusted with him after losing her son, she initially abandons him but returns to him when he is injured and motivates him to win the tournament. Open a blood bank on behalf of your late son with the money earned. It was a performance full of emotional ups and downs and Anushka made you support her character.
Sui Dhaaga (2018)
Director: Sharat Katariya
Cast: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Raghubir Yadav, Yamini Das
Sui Dhaaga spread the Make-in-India movement. It was also about being self-employed and having an entrepreneurial spirit. Anushka played Mamta, the beautiful wife of Mauji Sharma played by Varun Dhawan. Mauji is a dedicated person to his family, but he is a kind of unambitious young man who is happy to work as a salesman in a sewing machine shop. Being repeatedly humiliated by his employer, he quits and wants to start his own sewing business. Mamta helps him every step of the way. And it is through his inspiration that he successfully establishes a clothing brand and wins a prestigious fashion event in the process. Anushka perfectly resembled a lower middle class housewife in the movie. His realistic performance was widely admired by the masses.
Zero (2018)
Director: Aanand L Rai
Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma
Zero was an ambitious project by Aanand L Rai that revolved around a dwarf whose ambitions knew no limit. Anushka plays a genius-level space scientist, who tragically suffers from cerebral palsy and is in a wheelchair in the film. Shah Rukh Khan's character Bauaa meets her and tries to impress her. He feels that being a dwarf and that she is in the wheelchair all the time makes them compatible. She cuts off all ties to him when she discovers that he is interested in a movie star, Babita Kumari, played by Katrina Kaif. Bauaa returns to her and becomes a volunteer in a space program that sends people to Mars. He successfully completes the mission but cannot return. The role made her mimic the physical disabilities of patients with cerebral palsy. It wouldn't have been easy, but she was kind of successful in her acting.
%MINIFYHTML03d1ee27f8a4943706cd251d2f40b56913%%MINIFYHTML03d1ee27f8a4943706cd251d2f40b56914%