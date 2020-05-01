Filmfare Recommends: Anushka Sharma's Best Movies

Anushka Sharma belongs to the new generation of actresses. He is not content with simply making sweet-arm papers and wants to see more material endorsed by the author. She has always pushed the envelope from her earliest days and always tries to give her audience something new. She is one of the few actresses who has also ventured as a producer and has also made sure to march at a different pace there. On the occasion of her birthday, we present a list of her best films as an actress. Have a look.

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008)

Director: Aditya Chopra

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Vinay Pathak

Anushka played Dhaani and a cheerful and outgoing girl who has to marry Shah Rukh Khan due to certain circumstances. She tries to make the best of her unequal marriage and finds escape in the form of a dance class. The film revolves around a dance competition, where she is paired with a partner from her husband, but that thought never comes to mind that she is actually her husband in disguise. She wants to win the competition as she feels that winning it will give her life some kind of integrity. And along the way he falls in love with his dance partner. It was Anushka's debut film, but she never felt like she was on camera for the first time. She was the confidence personified in front of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. His was an equal partnership on the screen.

Baaja Baaraat Band (2010)

Director: Maneesh Sharma.

Cast: Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh

Band Baaja Baaraat revolved around two people who were totally focused on making their wedding planning business a success. They promise each other that they will only be partners, but along the way they fall in love with each other. There is a war of opinions, of ego between them that hurts both of them. The way they break free from this ego struggle and realize the value of true love forms the crux of the story. Anushka gave another inspired performance playing Shruti. His cool and breezy pairing with rookie Ranveer was well liked.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)

Director: Yash Chopra.

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma

This was Yash Chopra's last film as a director. Shah Rukh Khan played Samar, an Indian Army bomb disposal expert who has yet to come to terms with the absence of his beloved Meera (Katrina) in his life. Anushka plays Akira, an intern at National Geographic, who makes a documentary about Samar's life as a bomb disposal expert. She comes to know why he is so embittered by life and tries to reconcile him to his ex Meera. She helps to rehabilitate him when he meets an accident and loses his memory. She falls in love with him too, but realizes that he was meant for Meera. His heartfelt performance earned him the Filmfare Best Supporting Actor trophy.

PK (2014)

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Cast: Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Boman Irani, Sushant Singh Rajput

Pk is surely a unique product never seen before that has come out of Indian cinema. It stars Aamir Khan as an alien named PK who gets trapped in the earth and is fascinated by everything around him. PK has a keen interest in Indian customs and religions and his observations lead people to face absurdities that are within our common beliefs and practices. Anushka Sharma, who for some reason was named Jagat Janani in the film, is in love with the like-minded Pakistani citizen played by Sushant Singh Rajput. Jagat Janani is a journalist and helps PK to be the center of attention and finally helps him find his remote control so that he can contact people from his planet and go home.

Bombay Velvet (2015)