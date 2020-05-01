Feel Good Friday: 6 inspiring stories to start the weekend with

Ready to feel inspired and upbeat?

We return with another summary of stories for Feel Good Friday, with this week's offerings ready to lift your spirits as we get closer to the weekend … and one could motivate you to take your 10,000 steps.

In a moving story, a 100-year veteran is raising funds for charity with every step he takes, receiving the support of hundreds of thousands of people throughout his journey.

In the meantime, get ready to hug your pet a little more when you find out about the Johnson family reunion with their beloved dog after a natural disaster separated them.

Plus, we have the crazy real-life story of neighbors finding out they were related and we're handing out the super brother of the year award super early. You will definitely understand why when you see what this boy created for his sister's birthday; you could say that's what fairy tales are made of.