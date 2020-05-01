Feel Good Friday: 6 inspiring stories to start the weekend with

Ready to feel inspired and upbeat?
We return with another summary of stories for Feel Good Friday, with this week's offerings ready to lift your spirits as we get closer to the weekend … and one could motivate you to take your 10,000 steps.
In a moving story, a 100-year veteran is raising funds for charity with every step he takes, receiving the support of hundreds of thousands of people throughout his journey.
In the meantime, get ready to hug your pet a little more when you find out about the Johnson family reunion with their beloved dog after a natural disaster separated them.
Plus, we have the crazy real-life story of neighbors finding out they were related and we're handing out the super brother of the year award super early. You will definitely understand why when you see what this boy created for his sister's birthday; you could say that's what fairy tales are made of.
Here are six stories that we hope will bring you a smile as we get closer to the weekend. Take what you need!
Walk, captain, walk!
Captain Tom Moore, a 100-year veteran, has raised over $ 34 million for the NHS by walking laps in his garden, with his inspiring journey being documented on Twitter.
"Tom will continue to walk, raise money for our NHS heroes, and spread a little joy around the world as he does so," said the JustGiving fundraising page of his mission, which would initially end when he turned 100.
And for his 100th birthday, Captain Moore received more than 125,000 supporter cards from around the world.
Family matters
What if you had been living next to the family for years but had no idea? That's what happened to SoCal residents Kjetil and Zoe Njoten and Erik and Jen Strom, with Erik and Kjetil discovering that they are actually related after joining their shared Norwegian heritage during a neighborhood gathering.
"As we were talking, we were thinking,, Well, how cool would it be if we were really related?" And I thought, 'Look, I'm going to text my mom' "Kjetil shared with E! Exclusive news, with her mother who soon reveals that the neighbors are actually fourth cousins.
Regarding what awaits the neighboring cousins, he told us: "We have sent some text messages and we are very excited to catch up correctly when this is all over. But I think we all love each other so far and I think it will be a relationship that will grow as things get back to normal a little bit. "
Facebook / Eric Johnson
La Vita e Bella!
Get ready for the ultimate happy ending.
After her home was devastated by the tornadoes that hit Tennessee nearly two months ago, Eric Johnson revealed in a poignant Facebook post that his family was reunited with Bella, their six-year-old dog who went missing after saving their lives by alerting them to the impending tornado in the middle of the night.
"After a 54-day absence from the tornado that ripped through our house on March 3, we were reunited with our dog Bella," she wrote, then added: "Right now our miracle dog has a full belly of food and is currently sleeping on a warm bed where it belongs. "
Instagram / BrittanySofty
The fairest cake of them all
And the best brother on earth has been found! For his 26th birthday, Brittany HardyThe brother pulled out all the stops, recreating the birthday cake of Sleeping Beauty.
The broom, the crooked layers, the blue frosting, it was all there in his brother's decadent creation. Brandon, who works on accessories and sets for Broadway in New York City.
"I knew she had always loved the cake fairies make in Sleeping Beauty, so I did a little engineering and finally figured out how to make it for her," she explained on Instagram. "I ran into more problems than I would like to admit and it didn't turn out exactly as I had planned, but in the end it worked and still stands!"
Save us a slice, please and thanks!
Always know your heroes
WWYD … if Queen Bey wished you a happy birthday? You probably lose your sense on social media, right? Just ask Lizzo!
Then Beyoncé Wishing the "Good As Hell,quot; singer a happy birthday on her official website, paying a special tribute with a baby photo, Lizzo jumped on her Instagram to process her feelings. "YALL @beyonce KNOWS HIS BIRTHDAY," he wrote in his Stories, attaching a screenshot of the greeting.
She then posted a reaction video, fighting back tears. "Beyoncé wished me happy birthday. Beyoncé wished me happy birthday on her website. She knows it is my birthday," he said. "Thank you Beyoncé. Oh my gosh. Thank you, Beyoncé. She knows. She knows I exist. I don't know what to do with me. Wow, I'll sit with that for a while."
Lizzo later revealed, "She is my inspiration to be a singer after seeing Fate's daughter perform in fifth grade."
Warner Bros.
The sweetest surprise
Then Coco johnson she went viral after her family, friends and neighbors surprised her with a parade of social distancing in celebration of her last day of chemotherapy last month, Ellen Degeneres He had another epic surprise for the 15-year-old cancer survivor.
Coco was a guest at The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, appearing by video chat with his parents, April and Kelly, and revealed that the trio had requested tickets and received them just before social distance orders were established.
Ellen, of course, was still going to carry out her plan. "Not only will you watch the show again when we come back, but we're updating. You're going to come to one of the 12 Days of Giveaways shows. That would be a better show." The host revealed, and donated $ 25,000 to Children & # 39; s Hospital Los Angeles on behalf of Johnson, courtesy of Shutterfly.
