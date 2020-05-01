Fauci just released fantastic news about coronavirus vaccines – BGR

Dr. Anthony Fauci said in an interview that a coronavirus vaccine could be widely available in January.

A drug that could prevent COVID-19 infections could be here sooner than expected, everything goes as planned.

The infectious disease expert said companies that develop vaccines could start mass-producing them before completing clinical trials in hopes that they will receive regulatory approvals.

Dr. Anthony Fauci gave the world some good news earlier this week when he revealed the preliminary results of an extensive remdesivir study. The drug has been shown to be effective against the new coronavirus and may significantly reduce recovery time for some COVID-19 patients. However, so far there is no evidence to suggest that remdesivir may reduce COVID-19's death rate. It can be speculated that the sooner a patient is diagnosed and subjected to therapy including remdesivir, the less likely they are to develop complications. But more research will be needed to see what happens if the drug is given early enough.

Still, having remdesivir as a new standard therapy is precisely the kind of progress the world needs until vaccines are ready. And now, Fauci says that millions of COVID-19 vaccines could be ready much sooner than expected.

A vaccine is the only miracle drug for the new coronavirus. Vaccines are already being accelerated for the new disease, and this is interactive. New York Times The article shows exactly how many years the world is saving in the development of COVID-19 vaccines. However, these drugs must be tested to ensure that they are not only effective against the vaccine, but also safe to take. That is why we continue to see estimates of 12-18 months before any vaccine is available to the general public.

In the past few days, we have heard of two different types of vaccines that may be ready this fall for emergency use. One is an Oxford candidate who uses a different virus to deliver the COVID-19 payload within the body, which would then trigger an immune response. The other is a German mRNA vaccine that relies on genetics to provide immunity to COVID-19. Even before that, Moderna speculated that its mRNA vaccine might also be available for emergency use as early as this fall. These are just three drugs out of the 90 candidate vaccines available, and all of them are being tested in humans.

Fauci did not mention any company in his interview with NBC Today is the showBut he said it was "in the realm of possibility,quot; to have a potential vaccine widely available by January.

He also explained that there is a big warning. Vaccine manufacturers would have to go ahead with production of the new drugs before receiving regulatory approval. "In other words, don't wait until you get a response before you start manufacturing. You are proactively at risk, you start doing it, assuming it will work," Fauci said. "And if it does, then you can expand and hopefully get to that timeline."

Fauci's statement echoes what Bill Gates said several times in recent weeks. The former Microsoft executive who is now working on the coronavirus health crisis with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation said he is willing to invest billions in the manufacture of up to seven vaccine candidates, although only one or two of them could be approved for public use. Gates argued that the monetary sacrifice is worth it because it can help humanity save billions in economic costs.

"I think (January) it is feasible if things fall in the right place," said Fauci.

