Fast-moving thief steals school donation jar from Pleasanton gas station – Up News Info San Francisco

PLEASANTON (Up News Info SF) – Police in Pleasanton were seeking public help to locate a man who stole a donation jar with hundreds of dollars raised for an elementary school.

The incident occurred just after 5 a.m. on April 21 at the Valero gas station on Santa Rita Rd. And West Las Positas Blvd.

On Thursday, the Pleasanton Police Department released a video with the suspect's security camera. In the video, the man is seen looking at the service station convenience store from outside, apparently waiting for the right moment to go inside, grab the donation jar, and run away.

The donation jar was destined for the nearby Fairlands Elementary School.

The suspect appears to be in his 40s and 50s, Caucasian and shaved, wearing a black hoodie under a gray hoodie, dark pants, and black gloves.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Pleasanton Police at (925) 931-5100 and refer to case # 20-14772