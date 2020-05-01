Famous women when they were children

Little Lizzo was adorable!
one]
How we all think of Lizzo:
What Lizzo looked like when she was a child:
2]
How we all think of Julie Andrews:
How Julie Andrews looked as a child:
3]
How we all think of Mandy Moore:
What Mandy Moore looked like as a child:
4]
How we all think about Zoë Kravitz:
What Zoë Kravitz looked like as a child:
5]
How we all think of Beyoncé:
What Beyoncé looked like as a child:
6]
How we all think of Dolly Parton:
What Dolly Parton looked like as a child:
7]
How we all think of Mariah Carey:
What Mariah Carey looked like when she was a child:
8]
How we all think of Reese Witherspoon:
What Reese Witherspoon looked like as a child:
9]
How we all think about Kylie Jenner:
What Kylie Jenner looked like as a child:
10]
How we all think about Rihanna:
What Rihanna looked like as a child:
eleven]
How we all think about Blake Lively:
What Blake Lively looked like as a child:
12]
How we all think of Kerry Washington:
What Kerry Washington looked like as a child:
13]
How we all think about Mindy Kaling:
What Mindy Kaling looked like as a child:
14]
How we all think of Taylor Swift:
What Taylor Swift looked like as a child:
fifteen.
How we all think of Venus and Serena Williams:
What Venus and Serena Williams looked like as children:
sixteen.
How we all think of Amber Rose:
What Amber Rose looked like as a child:
17]
How we all think of Alicia Keys:
What Alicia Keys looked like when she was a child:
18]
How we all think of Gwen Stefani:
What Gwen Stefani was like as a child:
19]
How we all think about Hilary Duff:
What Hilary Duff looked like as a child:
twenty]
How we all think of Eva Mendes:
What Eva Mendes looked like when she was a child:
twenty-one]
How we all think of Yara Shahidi:
What Yara Shahidi looked like as a child:
22]
As we all think about Selena Gomez:
What Selena Gomez looked like when she was a child:
2. 3]
How we all think of Barbra Streisand:
What Barbra Streisand looked like as a child:
24]
How we all think of Uzo Aduba:
What Uzo Aduba looked like when she was a child:
25]
How we all think about Gina Rodríguez:
What Gina Rodríguez looked like when she was a child:
26]
And how we all think about Jennifer Aniston:
What Jennifer Aniston looked like as a child:
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!
%MINIFYHTML2778f26d4505a4531b8edda2dc50513d12%