Families of Terminal Island inmates protest prison conditions after 5 die of coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Another inmate died of COVID-19 in federal prison on Terminal Island.

So far, five inmates have died from the virus and the prison population has tested positive. Cases increased 900 percent in one week. On Friday, relatives of the inmates protested outside the prison.

"I am here worried because I want to know how my brother is," said a family member. "This is not right and they have rights. We are their voices. "

More than 600 inmates at low-security facilities have been diagnosed with coronavirus, and family members say they have been left in the dark.

"I don't know anything," said Jackie Vasquez, whose brother is serving time for a drug crime. "I went in and they don't want to give me any information. They just said it's there."

Prison officials have established temporary housing to separate sick inmates. They say they are following CDC guidelines. But, earlier this week, CBSLA investigative journalist David Goldstein spoke to a prison employee who said they were initially denied personal protective equipment.

"Nothing was provided to the staff," said the employee, who wanted to remain anonymous. "They denied us and told us that it could scare the inmates."

Loved ones are concerned about conditions inside the prison.

"What do I hear from him? Which is bad inside, "said Nicole Arredondo, who also has a relative on Terminal Island." There are rats. They can't call. His cellmate was sick … nobody cares. "

Congresswoman Nanette Díaz-Barragán, who represents the San Pedro area, spoke to the warden on Thursday as well as to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

"I told (Fauci) about the infection rate and he seemed quite alarmed," he said. "I have asked him to help me by advocating for the safety of inmates."

The outbreak attracted the attention of both California senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris, who wrote a letter this week to the Bureau of Prisons asking for an explanation on how such an outbreak could occur.