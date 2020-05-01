face protector: the university professor designs & # 39; face protector & # 39; to counteract the spread of the coronavirus – Latest news

An assistant professor at SRM University, Amaravati, has designed a face shield, using 3D printing technology, that will cover all vital parts of the face and offer complete protection against the coronavirus. "While the Face Shield is being manufactured, 3D printing technology is used to design a headband, upon which a 100 micron thick clear plastic sheet is attached to ensure superior protection against the virus. Prevents air, dust and dust from entering and contaminated liquids. Contact with people. Also, there are no likely side effects of wearing the mask, "said Panchagnula Jayaprakash, the designer.

Unlike other face masks in regular use by everyone, including doctors, police and journalists, the face shield has no limitations and ensures full protection of the eyes, mouth and nose, eliminating the risk of infection.

A SRM University statement on Friday said the Face Shield could be an effective alternative to the N95 mask that caused facial irritation.

SRM University pro-chancellor Narayana Rao wrote to AP Deputy Minister of Health (Health) A K K Srinivas and Minister of Education A Suresh explaining the features of the Face Shield, which could be a low-cost alternative.

"The Face Shield could be marketed for public use if the government approves it," the statement added.