EVO 2020 will be an online only event due to pandemic

The annual Evolution Championship Series (EVO) fighting game tournament will be held as an online event this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event organizers. announced today. EVO was scheduled to take place from July 31 to August 2 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. All hotel tickets and reservations will be automatically reimbursed.

This year's EVO lineup was slated to include Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Dragon Ball FighterZ, an invitation tournament for Dreamcast success Marvel vs. Capcom 2and more, but it's unclear if this online-only summer event will have the same lineup.

Other major gaming events, such as E3, Game Developers Conference, and Gamescom, have been switched to online-only events this year due to the pandemic. Many major tech events, including the Apple Worldwide Developer Conference and the Microsoft Build Developer Event, are also held online.

