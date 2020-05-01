Everyone will be watching closely as NASCAR returns to racing – Up News Info Detroit

NASCAR is gearing up to be the first major sport in the US. USA In restarting his season during the coronavirus pandemic, a welcome return to racing and one that will be closely watched by the public and other professional leagues for mistakes.

More than 700 people, without fans, are expected to be on the track when the stock cars return in front of a national television audience on May 17 in Darlington, South Carolina.

It is time for NASCAR to shine. A mistake could be a setback for other sports eager to get started and earn revenue that has been on hold for the past month.

"We realize in advance that it is a huge responsibility for us as a sport," said Steve O'Donnell, executive vice president of NASCAR. "We certainly are going to learn as we go, but I think the process we implement gives the industry confidence that we can be first."

Darlington Raceway will host the first of seven races in 11 days, using both Darlington and Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. NASCAR worked with health professionals on a plan to comply with federal guidelines and presented it to public health officials in the Carolinas. The suggestions were returned to NASCAR.

For at least the first seven races, O & # 39; Donnell said, NASCAR wants to use locations located within walking distance of teams located in the Charlotte area to eliminate air travel and hotel use.

Team rosters are limited to 16 participants, including the driver, observer, and owner. NASCAR has recommended that those who ride the tracks never go back to work in race shops, a potential challenge for low-budget teams that may not even have 16 full-time employees.

The NASCAR Cup has 40 car fields, which would mean that at least 640 participants enter the track on race day. That does not include officials and inspectors and members of the media, including broadcast equipment.

For now, the days of working shoulder to shoulder in the 70-year-old Darlington garage with crowded fans outside the stalls are over. Spectators will not be allowed for now at NASCAR races, which are scheduled only until May.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb raised the possibility of allowing fans the weekend of July 4-5 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, when it hosts the NASCAR and IndyCar races. Social distancing patterns would be in place.

"We can do it. We are prepared for fans and we are prepared for those without fans, "Mark Miles, who oversees both IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, told The Associated Press." Only based on the size of our facilities can we do it. And we have time to work it out. Things change daily and where we are today may be different the weekend of July 4. We have time to do this right. "

For now, all eyes will be on Darlington. Drivers have been told to insulate themselves in their motorhomes, which will run throughout the facility. Social distancing for teams probably means using the Cup and Xfinity series garages.

When Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Busch and the stars head to their cars, they will need to wear face masks. The champagne spray for the winner in victory lane? Well, it is not entirely clear what kind of celebration will be appropriate in these strange times of sports.

But it will be different.

"The way we travel to the event, the way we enter the event, we move around the event, the way we leave an event will be different," said John Bobo, vice president of racing operations for NASCAR. “Our two great things are social distancing and the other is compartmentalization.

"We are going to have one-way gateways for people, our rules are strictly enforced," he added. "If people don't follow our rules for masks and social distancing, they will be removed from the facility."

These will be weird times for a sport that became popular in part because fans can watch teams work, walk alongside a driver in a group of autograph finders, and even stand behind a pit station as cars pass by. track.

Other sports have been sold without fans, such as bull riding and horse racing, and the UFC has events planned for May 9 in Florida. But NASCAR, with its extensive schedule of 36 coast-to-coast races and television exposure, is drawing much more attention as it sets plans.

If NASCAR does have some sort of setback, the domino effect could hurt IndyCar as it tries to start its season on June 6 at Texas Motor Speedway. Miles said the responsibility is not only in NASCAR to get it right, but that all aspects of the reopening must be safe.

"On any front, it's a setback for everything if things don't go well, and for us, we think (NASCAR's return) is a great learning opportunity," said Miles. “Everything we learn they will know. Everything they learn, we will learn. It's a great opportunity for us all to be smarter. "

Almost every weekend, the most important questions for motor sports arise. For IndyCar, the

It won't take place on Memorial Day weekend for the first time since 1945, and no one knows if the more than 300,000 regular viewers will be allowed in August.

Roger Penske now owns IndyCar and also owns a prominent three-car NASCAR team. Penske, 83, will have seen NASCAR run at least four elite Cup Series races before IndyCar is scheduled in Texas.

"Sir. Penske is obviously more or less in charge of what is happening now," said Indianapolis 500 Mile winner Alexander Rossi. "I think he will implement the good things and learn from the things that don't work, come up with a plan that is right for us."

