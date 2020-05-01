Eva Mendes responds to fans who question Ryan Gosling's paternity

Eva Mendes you are trying to stay private in a public space.

It is no secret that the Hollywood actress prefers to keep her family life with Ryan Gosling away from the spotlight. But earlier this week, the New York & Company designer found a comment on her Instagram that she felt compelled to respond to.

"Hello Eva, I hope you answer my question. I really love you, I really do, but yesterday, under your last word, I saw that someone had thought what I once thought about your post." the fan shared in the comments section. "I mean that at some point you look like a single mother with problems and we know you have a man, but the way you write, I mean, it looks like your husband gave you hard work and doesn't help you."

Rather than applaud, Eva thanked her follower for the "honest comment." She proceeded to give an "honest answer,quot; that sheds light on why she likes to keep her personal life private.

"I love women. I am a girl of girls. I love connecting with women. That is mainly the reason I have this page. So when I say I am a 'tired mom' and I want to connect with Other "tired moms,quot; is not about excluding parents or other caregivers who do so much. It's just that I connect with other women, but in no way devalues ​​what potatoes do, "Eva explained. "And why I don't talk about Ryan and all the wonderful things he does as a parent is because I keep that part private."