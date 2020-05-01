Eva Mendes responds to fans who question Ryan Gosling's paternity

Eva Mendes you are trying to stay private in a public space.
It is no secret that the Hollywood actress prefers to keep her family life with Ryan Gosling away from the spotlight. But earlier this week, the New York & Company designer found a comment on her Instagram that she felt compelled to respond to.
"Hello Eva, I hope you answer my question. I really love you, I really do, but yesterday, under your last word, I saw that someone had thought what I once thought about your post." the fan shared in the comments section. "I mean that at some point you look like a single mother with problems and we know you have a man, but the way you write, I mean, it looks like your husband gave you hard work and doesn't help you."
Rather than applaud, Eva thanked her follower for the "honest comment." She proceeded to give an "honest answer,quot; that sheds light on why she likes to keep her personal life private.
"I love women. I am a girl of girls. I love connecting with women. That is mainly the reason I have this page. So when I say I am a 'tired mom' and I want to connect with Other "tired moms,quot; is not about excluding parents or other caregivers who do so much. It's just that I connect with other women, but in no way devalues what potatoes do, "Eva explained. "And why I don't talk about Ryan and all the wonderful things he does as a parent is because I keep that part private."
She continued: "I don't want to involve him or his parents because I don't feel comfortable crossing that limit that I have set for myself. I feel that it is better that I continue to reveal what I feel comfortable with but not involve him or my children too much. I don't know it's about being cautious or weird, it's just about staying private in a public space. Does it make sense? I hope so. Because this is my honest answer and I really love connecting with you. "
Warren Toda / EPA / Shutterstock
Many fans and followers expressed their appreciation for the heartfelt post. In fact, some mothers who are far from public figures expressed how they can relate to Eva's mindset.
"I love this answer. And I am not famous in any way and I am also a very private person," shared one user. "I choose to keep parts of my life for myself and my family and close friends. I admire this."
Eva replied, "Right? I get it. I was like this before I became an actress. It was like this when I was little and it came out as 'reserved', but it's actually a private thing. Thank you for getting it."
Eva and Ryan have been together for just under a decade. They share two daughters together called Esmeralda and Amada.
%MINIFYHTML3bfe9c435426f98d75d29fb0f7896b9a12%%MINIFYHTML3bfe9c435426f98d75d29fb0f7896b9a13%