Eva Mendes defended Ryan Gosling after a fan criticized his fatherhood on Instagram

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Yesterday Eva Mendes posted this selfie on Instagram, calling herself a "tired mom,quot; and explaining that she stayed up late the night before to organize the birthday of her daughter and Ryan Gosling's.

Then a fan commented, questioning whether Ryan was really helping raise his two children. The fan wrote that Eva seems like a "single mom [struggling]" and that according to her Instagram, it seems like Ryan "[left you] hard work and doesn't help you."

Well, Eva only responded to that fan in a long comment, but instead of getting mad, she was surprisingly sincere.

"Thank you for your honest comment," he wrote. "So here is my very honest answer."

Sonia Recchia / Getty Images

Eva explained that she mainly uses her Instagram to connect with other mothers and talk about motherhood, but she doesn't want to exclude fathers from the conversation:

I love women. I am a girl of a girl. I love to connect with women. That's mainly why I have this page. So when I say I am a "tired mom,quot; and want to connect with other "tired moms,quot;, it is not about excluding parents or other caregivers who do so much. I only connect with other women, but in no way devalues ​​what potatoes do.

And he went on to explain why he doesn't really talk about raising Ryan in public.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

"And why I don't talk about Ryan and all the wonderful things he does as a parent, it's because I keep that part private," he said.

"I don't want to involve him or his parents because I don't feel comfortable crossing that limit that I have set for myself."

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

According to Eva, it is simply a matter of privacy, not that Ryan is not doing his job as a parent:

I feel that it is better that I continue to reveal what I am comfortable with, but without involving him or my children too much. It's not about being cautious or strange, it's just about staying private in a public space.

In a later comment, Eva went on to say that she "really appreciated the question [from fans]."

"I love when it feels like we can really communicate through [social media]," Eva wrote. "It feels good!"

So there you have it. Ryan is a great father, and Eva just doesn't post about her personal life on Instagram. You can read his full answer below:

%MINIFYHTML47680b05725802d1e1b2d4f5cae32de413%

