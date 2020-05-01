Eva Mendes defended Ryan Gosling after a fan criticized his fatherhood on Instagram

"I don't want to involve him or his parents because I don't feel comfortable crossing that limit that I have set for myself."
Yesterday Eva Mendes posted this selfie on Instagram, calling herself a "tired mom,quot; and explaining that she stayed up late the night before to organize the birthday of her daughter and Ryan Gosling's.
Then a fan commented, questioning whether Ryan was really helping raise his two children. The fan wrote that Eva seems like a "single mom [struggling]" and that according to her Instagram, it seems like Ryan "[left you] hard work and doesn't help you."
Well, Eva only responded to that fan in a long comment, but instead of getting mad, she was surprisingly sincere.
"Thank you for your honest comment," he wrote. "So here is my very honest answer."
Eva explained that she mainly uses her Instagram to connect with other mothers and talk about motherhood, but she doesn't want to exclude fathers from the conversation:
I love women. I am a girl of a girl. I love to connect with women. That's mainly why I have this page. So when I say I am a "tired mom,quot; and want to connect with other "tired moms,quot;, it is not about excluding parents or other caregivers who do so much. I only connect with other women, but in no way devalues what potatoes do.
And he went on to explain why he doesn't really talk about raising Ryan in public.
"And why I don't talk about Ryan and all the wonderful things he does as a parent, it's because I keep that part private," he said.
"I don't want to involve him or his parents because I don't feel comfortable crossing that limit that I have set for myself."
According to Eva, it is simply a matter of privacy, not that Ryan is not doing his job as a parent:
I feel that it is better that I continue to reveal what I am comfortable with, but without involving him or my children too much. It's not about being cautious or strange, it's just about staying private in a public space.
In a later comment, Eva went on to say that she "really appreciated the question [from fans]."
"I love when it feels like we can really communicate through [social media]," Eva wrote. "It feels good!"
So there you have it. Ryan is a great father, and Eva just doesn't post about her personal life on Instagram. You can read his full answer below:
