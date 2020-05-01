Erykah Badu and Jill Scott will fight for their punches

Very good! We've been having some of the most epic battles on Instagram Live since we've been quarantined and it's time for the ladies to leave! It seems that Verzuz He got Jill Scott and Erykah Badu to fight his punches!

The battle, which Timbaland announced via IG today, will end on May 9, and we're here for it!

Both Erykah and Jill are soul queens and people are ready! Check out some of the reactions to the announcement below:

Who do you have for this round Roommates?

In case you missed it, we've got a recap of the latest and most recent Verzuz battle: Babyface vs. Teddy Riley – Check it out below!

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.