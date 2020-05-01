Erica Mena has people talking after creating an OnlyFans account

Safaree surprised many of her fans after she stopped announcing that she created an Only Fans account. Many people criticized him and said that he should not be doing this because he is a father and a husband.

On the other hand, it seems that his wife, Erica Mena, has no problem with this, even she created a Solo Fans herself!

A follower seems to support Erica and said: & # 39; It is good to know that they were not lost because of the marriage, now they are like 1 but they do not let their life stop them. you are being yourselves and that is a good cause when you try to change yourself, because when you stop doing what you want as a whole, it is when you become unhappy, what they say because you are living for yourself!

Another follower said: "Ohhh Safaree said,quot; baby let's make this bread together ""

Someone else also shared a message of support for Erica: 'Make money a girl … will your man have one where he shows that footprint? Quiero … I mean … that you're here making all these men happy … my husband shows us what he's working with … Tell him to recreate the photo of Tupac in the bathtub with the bubbles … joking.

A follower said, "Well, now I have to, since you referenced my favorite,quot; You know my love for Queen, "and someone else posted this:" Shit, I thought I'd do the same. I never heard someone say that I have enough money and that I don't need more. Get your money @iamerica_mena. "

Someone else said, "Things change when you have a girl who claims to be a mother to you for 14 years, yet without judging … keep doing your beautiful thing."

A commenter posted this message: ‘What they don't seem to understand is that you are now creating a new platform for yourself. Now fans want to see … it's $ monthly. "

Not too long ago, Erica broke the internet by dropping her clothes to show fans what she's working with these days.

Safaree must be the proudest husband in the world, considering how great a mother Erica is and how quickly she managed to regain her curvy body after pregnancy.



