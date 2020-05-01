Eminem will present the & # 39; Music to Be Quarantined By & # 39; playlist at SiriusXM

WENN

Marshall Mathers announced a three-hour special on air on Saturday, May 2 on his Shade45 SiriusXM Channel, featuring songs from hip-hop legends like Tupac Shakur, Beastie Boys, and the Wu-Tang Clan.

Eminem Keeps fans entertained during the coronavirus quarantine with music of their choice. Slim Shady has announced that they will be releasing their "Music to Be Quarantined By" playlist on their Shade45 SiriusXM Channel on Saturday, May 2.

The three-hour special, which is titled after their recent album "Music to Be Murdered By," will air for the first time at noon EST. Encores of the program will be broadcast all weekend and the following week. Announcing the special on his Instagram page, he wrote, "Join me at @ shade45 and hear what I'm hearing on this block! It starts Saturday at 12 p.m. EST: listen for free."

The playlist will reportedly include songs that Em has been listening to while quarantined at his home. It will feature tons of classic hip-hop songs from legendary artists like Tupac Shakur, The Notorious BIG., Beastie Boys, MC Lyte, Mobb Deep, Nas, Wu Tang Clan, Run DMC and many others.

Eminem previously teased the playlist earlier this week on "Sway in the Morning". "It's what I want to hear, basically," he told Sway Calloway on Thursday, April 29. His veteran manager Paul Rosenberg chimed in, "And he also recommends that people listen."

During the coronavirus crisis, Eminem has been giving back to the community. He has donated a lot of his Mom & # 39; s Spaghetti brand to Detroit healthcare workers and his Marshall Mathers Foundation launched the Love Your DJ campaign to help DJs who saw their incomes suddenly drop due to the closure of venues. and social gatherings around the world. The challenge offered Michigan DJs a chance to win cash payments of $ 313 by featuring their own mix listing in the weekend acquisition.

The 47-year-old ringmaster is also partnering with StockX to give away a rare pair of his collaboration Air Jordan 4 x Carhartt to be auctioned off for COVID-19 relief benefits. The proceeds will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Broadcast program of Eminem's "Music to Be Quarantined By":

May 2 at 5 p.m. ET

May 3 at midnight; 10 a.m. ET; 3 p.m. ET; 8 p.m. ET

May 4 at 3 a.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET

May 5 at 5 a.m. ET

May 6 at 9 p.m. ET

May 8 at midnight

May 9 at 7 a.m. ET

May 10 at midnight