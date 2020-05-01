Home Entertainment Eminem reportedly intruder at home confronted and detained

Eminem reportedly intruder at home confronted and detained

Bradley Lamb
Eminem reportedly confronted an intruder who broke into his Detroit home and even held him until police officers arrived.

According to a TMZ report, the rapper came face to face with an intruder who entered his home from the rear entrance, passing through his own security, which was on his front porch.

The suspect, Matthew David Hughes, 26, used a cobblestone to break the kitchen window and broke into the house. Then an alarm went off inside his house, waking Em up. He found the man and stopped him before his safety appeared.

