Eminem helps some people in Detroit with aid checks worth this amount.

According to a recent announcement, Eminem is among the list of celebrities who are doing their part to help America's struggling population during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

It seems that the famous rapper was inspired by recent news that the US government was sending aid checks to deceased people and decided to do something about it.

As a result, the "Darkness,quot; lyricist turned to Instagram to post about "COVID-19 Relief for DJs Marshall Mathers Foundation," which was designed to help only Michigan DJs who desperately needed funds.

According to Eminem's message, the first 500 people who entered the program would receive a stimulus payment of $ 313.

Additionally, the top 15 applicants would have a chance to air on the rapper's hip-hop radio channel, Shade 45.

The hip-hop icon's message was met with instant approval among his massive fandom, and many praised him for his generosity.

One person had this reaction: "I lost my job during the epidemic, and there is no word money, there is nothing to eat, to pay a loan, not to leave the house, I will appreciate any help 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏"

Another commenter said to the legendary rapper, “I will pay all my bills to get everything my kids don't need. Get my truck properly and what's left, put it in my savings, and use it for emergency use only. ”

This is not the first time that Eminem has attempted to help the local Detroit community since the COVID-19 crisis hit the United States.

Previously, the rapper was reported to have shipped numerous packaged meals to healthcare workers, and he did so in style by referencing a line from one of his most iconic songs, "Lose Yourself,quot;.

Called "Mommy's Spaghetti," the food was distributed in plastic bowls bearing the Eminem recording studio logo, "Shady Records,quot; and notes saying, "Thank you, front-line caretakers."

Meanwhile, the popular lyricist recently made headlines when it was reported that he celebrated 12 years of staying sober, and colleagues like Royce Da 5'9 "flocked to social media to congratulate him on the impressive achievement.

Eminem has shown more maturity in recent years, the old disputes and drama seem to be distant memories.



