Elysian Film Group hires Studiocanal Executive Jed Benedict – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Studiocanal executive Jed Benedict will join Danny Perkins' Elysian Film Group as Head of Procurement and Development, we can reveal.

Effective immediately, Benedict joins Perkins and Kate Solomon's British distribution division, recently launched and backed by CAA, and a film and television producer.

London-based Benedict was recently vice president of international acquisitions and production at Studiocanal, where he previously worked with Perkins. Studiocanal's whiteboard during Benedict's eight years at the company included Paddington, Non-stop, Beatles: Eight: days a week, Inside Llewyn Davis and A bigger splash.

He started at the Euro studio in 2012 as Senior Procurement Manager, Studiocanal UK, acquiring films including Against all odds, Train to Busan and its next sequel Peninsula, Thomas Vinterberg's next Another roundRose Glass & # 39; s Saint Maud and Aretha Franklin doc. Amazing grace.

Related story Take that movie "Feel-Good" & # 39; Greatest Days & # 39; will be the first production of Danny Perkins' Elysian film group

He started at the independent production, distribution and sales company for John Schmidt Content Film in 2008, where he worked for Jamie Carmichael as Manager of International Acquisitions in London and Los Angeles.

As we reported this week, Elysian is lining up her first production Better days, based on the Take That stage musical The band.

Benedict said: "I couldn't be more excited to join Danny Perkins' Elysian Film Group. Danny's business instincts are second to none and, combined with a magical taste for artists and filmmakers and an infernal entrepreneurial engine, I am excited for the opportunities and the great narrative to come. "

"We are delighted to welcome Jed to the new business and look forward to seeing him in person soon," said former Studiocanal UK CEO Perkins. “He brings exceptional taste in filmmaking, a wealth of industry knowledge and experience, and an enthusiastic business sense of business, as well as humor and good taste in music. I really enjoyed working with Jed at Studiocanal and look forward to working with him once again as we prepare the initial roster for Elysian Distribution. ”