Elon Musk lied about EPA's Tesla Model S test, agency claims

The Environmental Protection Agency denied Tesla CEO Elon Musk's claim that the agency made a mistake in its testing of the Model S sedan, resulting in a lower range than Musk thought it deserved.

In a earnings call this week, Musk claimed that the Tesla Model S Long Range should be the first electric vehicle to have a 400-mile range, and that the EPA's 391-mile rating was the result of a failure. Musk said someone had left the keys in the vehicle and the door unlocked overnight, prompting the Model S to enter a "driver-standby,quot; mode that depleted 2 percent of the vehicle's battery. This resulted in a range of less than 400 miles.

Not so, the EPA said. "We can confirm that the EPA tested the vehicle correctly, the door closed, and we are happy to discuss any technical issues with Tesla, as we typically do with all automakers," an EPA spokesman said in a statement to The edge.

A Tesla spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.