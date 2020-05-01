Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos will help NASA get to the Moon – BGR

NASA selected SpaceX, Blue Origin and Dynetics to develop lunar landing systems that will allow astronauts to travel to the Moon as part of the Artemis program.

The companies will have until early 2021 to develop their systems before NASA evaluates them for readiness.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

NASA wants humans to return to the Moon by 2024. It is an incredibly ambitious goal, and there is a lot of skepticism in the scientific community and abroad that the space agency can achieve it. If NASA has any hope of achieving the incredible milestone, it will need a lot of help from business partners. To that end, the space agency has just announced a trio of new deals with American companies to help astronaut boots reach the lunar soil.

The three companies SpaceX, Blue Origin and Dynetics. Now, you may not have heard of Dynetics before, but the other two companies are practically known names at the moment. In a new press release, NASA describes what each company will do to help realize once again the goal of manned missions to the Moon.

Here is the breakdown:

Blue Origin of Kent, Washington, is developing the Integrated Lander Vehicle (ILV), a three-stage lander that will launch on its own New Glenn rocket system and the ULA Vulcan launch system.

Dynetics (a Leidos company) from Huntsville, Alabama, is developing the Dynetics Human Landing System (DHLS), a unique structure that provides the climb and descent capabilities to be launched on the ULA Vulcan launch system.

SpaceX of Hawthorne, California, is developing the spacecraft, a fully integrated lander that will use the SpaceX Super Heavy rocket.

SpaceX and Blue Origin by Elon Musk, a favorite project of Amazon's Jeff Bezos, have been competitors for a while. SpaceX is obviously much more advanced on its journey towards a sustainable business model, while Blue Origin is still solving some of its problems. In either case, both companies will be tasked with helping NASA and bringing humans to the Moon for the first time in decades.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

"With these contractual awards, the United States is moving forward with the final step necessary to land astronauts on the Moon by 2024, including the incredible moment when we will see the first woman to step on the lunar surface," said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine at a statement. statement. "This is the first time since the Apollo era that NASA has direct funding for a human landing system, and now we have contracted companies to do the work for the Artemis program."

In the future, contractors will "refine their landing concepts,quot; and will have until February of next year to do so. NASA will then evaluate the companies and determine which systems are likely to be ready in time to meet the 2024 deadline.

Image Source: Thomas Lammeyer / imageBROKER / Shutterstock