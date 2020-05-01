Ellen Degeneres is reportedly so bad that people think she will suffer irreparable harm even though she is giving away money

Ellen DeGeneres is reportedly so bad that people wonder if attacks on her character will cause her reputation to suffer irreparable damage. Ellen has always presented herself to the public as someone who has been against bullying or cruelty in all its forms and even ends her show with the mantra: Be nice to each other. He has also stated in the past that he thought kindness should be taught to young children at school as a way to counter bullying. There is no doubt that Ellen has faced her own part of bullying after suffering numerous attacks when she came out as a gay woman. She even lost her ABC show Ellen which aired between 1994 and 1998 after she came out as a lesbian. But now, it is reported that the woman who should understand more than anyone what it feels like to be a stalker has not always been the kindest with others. Some say the reports are a major blow to his reputation and that he may not recover.

It remains to be seen if Ellen is trying to damage the control or if she really wants to help others, but right now, Ellen has partnered with Venmo and is donating $ 250 to people who are recommended to need it. Those who want to nominate someone for the #VenmoItForward campaign can do so on the Ellen website.

Now, a source is evaluating the issue in the next issue of Life & Style on May 11, 2020, saying that the Twitter thread started by comedian Kevin T. Porter who invited others to tell his "bad stories,quot; about Ellen has the result of which may be his last fall from grace.

The source stated the following.

"The fun, entertaining, and delightful that Ellen viewers watch on the show is a total act. She is one of the grossest people I have ever met and treats her employees like trash."

You can see a video ad where Ellen named the Venmo recipients below.

Here are my #VenmoItForward recipients for today! I hope your name is here. Thank you, @Venmo❤️ pic.twitter.com/meGIpLcmUp – Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 1, 2020

What do you think of the reports? Have you read any of the comments from people who accuse Ellen DeGeneres of being too bad?

Do you think it will affect his show and career?

