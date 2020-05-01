Ellen DeGeneres accused by the former bodyguard of being & # 39; degrading & # 39;

WENN

A security man who once worked for the presenter of & # 39; Ellen DeGeneres Show & # 39; at the 2014 Academy Awards he claims that his encounter with the television star was unpleasant.

Ellen DegeneresThe reputation of being the most beautiful woman in Hollywood has received another blow from a former bodyguard.

Tom Majercak, who worked for the actress and television personality at the 2014 Oscars, has opened her experience with "Finding Dory"star, accusing her of being" cold "and" degrading ".

He also claims that she refused to look at him.

Majercak, senior operations manager for security imaging specialists, tells Fox News: "Ellen is the only person I have been assigned to, and assigned to various celebrities, who have never taken the time to say hello. to me ".

Adding that Ellen's wife, Portia De Rossi, it was "very nice", she adds, "it started to go negatively when she (Portia) introduced me to Ellen and Ellen gave me a sideways glance and didn't even say 'hello' or 'thanks for protect my mother, my wife and I … "

"It was actually a bit degrading in the way she treats people who are not in her circle … When you see her on TV, people fall in love with her, but she is a false facade and bravado."

DeGeneres was first attacked by a transgender YouTube star NikkieTutorials, who targeted the TV presenter for being "cold" toward her during an appearance on his daytime show in January 2020.

"Maybe I'm being naive, but I expected to be greeted with confetti: & # 39; Welcome to The Ellen DeGeneres Show! & # 39;" he said in an interview weeks after his appearance. Instead, I was greeted by an angry inmate, who was a little exhausted. I was expecting a Disney show, but I received a Teletubbies after dark. "

Ellen has also come under fire from unidentified members of her television team, who are disappointed by the pay cuts and poor communication during the coronavirus shutdown, during which the talk show host has practically been interviewing famous friends like Pink, Melissa McCarthyand Jennifer Lopez.