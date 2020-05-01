Editors Guild Chief Cathy Repola sees "a long way to go" before industry can safely reopen – Up News Info

The film and television industry still has "a long way to go" before it can safely reopen, according to Cathy Repola, national executive director of the Publishers Guild, IATSE Local 700. "There has been a lot of discussion on Facebook and they are publishing many articles. " posted about what it will be like when everyone returns to work and what kind of safety guidelines should be implemented, ”he said today in a video message to his members. Much of this, at this point, has been a lot of guesswork and a lot of personal opinions, and we have a long way to go before reaching an agreement, standard protocols can be established. ”

The Industry-wide Labor Administration Safety Committee, which has been implementing safety procedures for decades, will play an important role in establishing those protocols, he said. “What is happening is happening in a couple of different phases. One is that there is a Labor Management Safety Committee for the entire industry, which has existed for decades. They meet regularly; They generally talk about security issues on set, so we at Local 700 haven't participated in those discussions. ”

"But now we are getting involved," he said, "because they are talking about safety guidelines for returning to work. We are dividing into working groups. One of them will be specific for post-production. We are developing guidelines on what we believe should be specifically addressed in the post-production world.

"And these should be really general guidelines, not really detailed right now. The idea is to take what we can think of ultimately and present it to state officials in California and New York and anywhere else we're asked, so they can consider what protocols the entertainment industry needs to feel comfortable with members go back to work. "

Repola said that she and Local 700 President Alan Heim have met small working groups to discuss some of these generalized protocols, "and from there, we will advance on a much larger scale in discussions that will take place in conjunction with IATSE and locations in the United States and Canada to establish consistent production and post-production guidelines in the United States and Canada. "

He also expressed any notion that unions will allow their members to sign "corridors" or exemptions that would give employers liability protection against unsafe working conditions. "That is completely outrageous in my mind," he said. "It is absolutely the employer's responsibility to provide a safe work environment for their employees. It is required by law; it is in our union contracts; it is not the responsibility of the employees; it is the responsibility of the employers. And safety is a mandatory matter of negotiation. , which means that much of what is established will eventually have to be negotiated … between employers and unions and agreed. "