Ed Markey calls for a rule requiring passengers on the plane to wear masks

This week JetBlue became the first U.S. airline to announce that passengers will be required to wear face covers.

Senator Ed Markey wants the rest to do the same.

In a letter on Wednesday, Massachusetts Senator and Senator Richard Blumenthal, a fellow Democrat from Connecticut, asked federal officials to issue an emergency rule requiring everyone involved in air travel to wear a face mask during the pandemic of coronavirus.

While most airlines already require flight crews to wear a mask, they only go so far to encourage passengers to do the same; some even offer to offer masks to their clients.

"While these practices represent progress, we believe that a robust national rule is required for this inherently interstate problem, and to prevent a mosaic of conflicting policies from undermining general public health," the senators wrote in a letter to the secretary of state. transportation Elaine Chao and Health and the secretary of human services Alex Azar.

The coronavirus has brought air travel almost to a standstill, with airports across the country, including Logan Airport in Boston, reporting a drop in passenger ratings of around 95 percent. But as Markey and Blumenthal note, that still leaves "a significant number,quot; of planes in the sky; In the past three weeks, the TSA has reported around 100,000 daily exams, which have started to increase in recent days.

Given the unique potential of planes, as tightly packed spaces that travel across the country, to spread respiratory illness, Markey and Blumenthal said a "single strong standard,quot; is needed to mitigate current risks.

As part of the rule, senators say the federal government should also provide "a sufficient supply of disposable cloth or paper masks,quot; for airports to give to passengers.

"Although JetBlue passengers must now wear a face mask while traveling, they can remove it when they arrive at certain airports," they wrote. "At that time, they will come across flyers from other airlines who have not been required to wear a mask and who have been exposed to the disease. These passengers will then go to their respective destinations and potentially endanger others, despite the precautions of a single airline. A set of rules simply cannot address the widespread and interconnected health risks of a global pandemic. "

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began recommending earlier this month that all Americans wear a face covering cloth in public places where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, given the Evidence that a significant percentage of infected people are asymptomatic and may unknowingly spread the disease.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

In a guide from April 17, the Federal Aviation Administration said that the crew members of the plane should "consider,quot; wearing a cloth face covering. The agency also advised airlines to provide medical-grade surgical masks, gloves, and other personal protective equipment so that cabin crews can deal with sick passengers.

Markey and Blumenthal say PPE for airline employees should also be a requirement.

"DOT and HHS should specifically require airlines to provide surgical masks, N95 respirators, or other personal protective equipment sufficient to protect their employees," the senators wrote, although they acknowledged that "the provision of N95 respirators to industries other than healthcare providers will necessarily depend on sufficient availability of resources. "

Due to a shortage of PPE, officials have struggled to prioritize medical grade masks and gloves for hospitals and other workers on the front line of the pandemic.

"Flight attendants are aviation's first responders, required by federal regulations to help ensure the safety and health of our globally interconnected aviation system," Sara Nelson, president of the Association, wrote in a letter last week. of Flight Attendants. Chao and Azar, requesting a similar federal rule that requires travelers on airplanes and airports to wear masks, as well as PPE for employees.

In addition to the risk of air travel spreading the disease across the country, Nelson noted that at least 250 of the union members have tested positive for the coronavirus. According to Los Angeles TimesAt least 15 airline workers died from COVID-19 over a nine-day span earlier this month.

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking news about coronavirus and updates from our newsroom to your inbox.