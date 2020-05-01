Ecommerce: Amazon Sees Possible Second Quarter Loss As It Forecasts $ 4 Billion In Coronavirus-Related Costs – Latest News

Amazon has said it could record its first quarterly loss in five years, even as revenue increases because it is spending at least $ 4 billion in response to the coronavirus pandemic, including plans to evaluate its workforce for COVID- 19.

Shares of Amazon, the world's largest online retailer, fell 5% in after-hours trading.

Jeff Bezos, the company's founder and the world's richest person, said in a statement, "We are not thinking small," a sign that the e-commerce company would invest heavily during the pandemic. Rival brick and mortar retailers have had to close stores while Amazon hired 175,000 people.

This quarter, with mandatory government locks in full swing, Amazon said it could see a 28% increase in revenue to $ 81 billion.

Under normal circumstances, Amazon would make an operating profit of at least $ 4 billion in the current second quarter, but its costs will increase by that amount or more in order to respond to the pandemic, the company said. The Seattle retailer forecast that operating income will range from a loss of $ 1.5 billion to a profit of $ 1.5 billion, compared to earnings of $ 3.1 billion in the same period last year.

Amazon has upset investors in the past with high spending on cloud data centers, video streaming, and voice-controlled devices, which were often worth it in the form of new business. Since mid-February, Amazon shares have risen by more than 10%, including Thursday's after-hours crash, while the broader stock market has plunged.

Bezos' personal involvement alone has grown by about $ 5 billion in that time.

The company is increasing investments due to the new coronavirus in a similar way, said Kim Khan, US market analyst. USA At Investing.com.

"Amazon built its dominant position by spending all of its cash to grow before becoming the for-profit machine it is today. It is doing the same thing during this lockdown period and will likely be the winner again," said Khan.

At the same time, Amazon faces new occupational hazards. The virus has infected workers in dozens of places, sparking small protests and prompting labor organizers to demand the closure of the sites. Amazon has implemented masks and temperature controls in all its warehouses in the US. USA And Europe announced software to monitor social distancing and has taken other measures to ensure that it continues to function.

Rise to the grocery store, & # 39; mixed bag & # 39; for ads





Revenue for the first quarter increased 26% to $ 75.5 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $ 73.6 billion according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Grocery sales in March were a bright spot for Amazon, which owns the Whole Foods Market, chief financial officer Brian Olsavsky said in a call with analysts. Basic household items and home office supplies have been in high demand, while interest in discretionary items like clothing has dropped, he said.

Last month, the number of people streaming videos on Amazon for the first time nearly doubled, Olsavsky said. Subscription revenue grew 28% to $ 5.6 billion in the first quarter.

Still, advertising, a lucrative business in which merchants pay for the top placement of their products on Amazon, was something of a "mixed bag," Olsavsky said.

Merchants had fewer reasons to sponsor products in March, when the company stopped accepting nonessential items at warehouses for delivery. Some fell back on ad placement, the price of which dropped; However, heavy traffic to Amazon's websites helped offset the trend, Olsavsky said.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Advertising and other revenue increased 44% in the first quarter to $ 3.9 billion.

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company's cloud computing unit, is also seeing that demand varies by industry. Hospitality and travel customers quickly and severely reduce their expenses. Remote education and entertainment services had much higher AWS usage, and overall revenue increased 33% to $ 10.2 billion, below analyst estimate of $ 10.3 billion.

Amid the change, Amazon expects to spend $ 300 million in the second quarter to develop the ability to assess the virus on staff, Olsavsky said. That could approach $ 1 billion for the full year if the initial effort is successful, with the goal of "making the evidence widely available," he told reporters Thursday.

Meanwhile, social distancing at work sites has made Amazon less efficient, and storage challenges have affected a year's effort to halve overnight delivery times for Prime members, Olsavsky said .

Total operating expenses increased 29% in the first quarter to $ 71.5 billion.

Internationally, the pandemic has hit Amazon in India the most, where the company has had to give up sales to comply with the government that restricts the delivery of essential goods such as groceries, Olsavsky said.

