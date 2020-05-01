Eagles pushes the dates of the tour of the "Hotel California" until 2021 again amid the closure of the coronavirus – Up News Info

There's still plenty of room for the California Tour Hotel, once delayed by the Eagles, but the dates have changed again. The Los Angeles mega-platinum band said today that their six-city, 12-night tour has been delayed until 2021.

The updated itinerary is below so you can refer to it whenever you want.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame tour, featuring one of the best-selling albums of all time, was originally scheduled from March 17 to April 26 this year. It was then rescheduled for late summer and early fall as COVID-19 restrictions were imposed in mid-March. The new dates still include the same cities and places and the same time of year, but now it's a different year.

Hotel California's career will begin on September 16, 2021, with the first of two nights in Denver and end on October 23, 2021, with the second of two dates in San Francisco. All three Los Angeles shows at the Forum are now slated for the last week of September next year.

Longtime band members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit and the latest additions Deacon Frey and Vince Gill will play all nine tracks from 1976 Hotel California, RIAA ranks as the third best-selling album of all time in the US. USA With 26 million units sold, it only exceeds Eagles: His greatest success 1971-1975 (38 million) and Michael Jackson Suspense novel (33 million). Along with the iconic title track, the album includes the singles "New Kid in Town" and "Life in the Fast" along with classic songs like "Victim of Love" and "The Last Resort". The group will also play a blockbuster set during the tour.

Here is the update of the California Tour Hotel schedule, along with the original dates and the first rescheduled: