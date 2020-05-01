Duran Duran left the young cast of & # 39; Sing Street & # 39; in shock with a live surprise appearance

Instagram

Nick Rhodes and John Taylor block the virtual event, organized to raise money for healthcare workers battling the coronavirus pandemic in New York City, seconds after it appeared to have ended.

Last last& # 39; s Nick Rhodes and John Taylor excited the young cast of the Broadway musical "Sing Street" on Thursday, April 30, with a surprise appearance at their live broadcast event.

The success of the band "Rio" appears both on the stage show, which was about to open on the "Great White Road" in March, when all productions closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the movie 2016 of the same name, directed by John Carney.

Earlier Thursday, the band tweeted, "Don't miss the cast of @SingStreetBway TONIGHT for their performance at home in support of charities fighting COVID-19. Nick and John are ready to rock with them … and send your support to @BCEFA (Broadway Cares) (charity). "

Duran Duran tweeted about the live streaming event for the cast of & # 39; Sing Street & # 39 ;.

But the creators of "Save a Prayer" hits did not say they were going to appear at the virtual event, organized to raise money for front-line workers in New York City.

Seconds after the live broadcast seemed to end, with the cast members all in self-isolation, popping out or opening their windows to applaud everyone involved in the battle of healthcare in New York, Rhodes and Taylor appeared on the screen.

"Hi Conor, this is Nick Rhodes from Duran Duran and we are excited to support Broadway Cares and the (New York) Mayor's Fund in their fight against COVID-19," said Nick, addressing Sing Street's main character Conor. , Main singer. by the titular band from Dublin, Ireland, played by Brenock O & # 39; Connor. Brenock was seen on screen after the appearance of the musician with his mouth open in shock.

Then, while playing his bass, John said, "It's John Taylor of Duran Duran. The work these workers are doing, these frontline fighters is crucial to making our world an ordinary world again," referring to the success of the British band in 1992, "Ordinary World".

"Yes," added Nick, "and we hope to see you … on Broadway and we hope it's not far away. Good luck."

"Sing Street" writer and composer Gary Clark explained to WENN: "Duran Duran is huge for Conor, that is Conor's initial inspiration."

If you missed Sing Street's live stream, check it out here: https://www.facebook.com/singstreetbway/.