Dua Lipa raves about Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's baby news: she and her boyfriend Anwar are "very, very excited,quot;

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting a baby together and everyone is excited, including, or rather, especially, family members and others close to them! That said, singer Dua Lipa, who is dating Gigi's brother, Anwar, spoke about the big news.

After calling The Edge NZ, the star admitted that ‘Yes! It is very exciting news. "

Dua and Anwar have been in isolation together, so she was definitely one of the first people to find out about the pregnancy, right?

Perhaps not because they asked him about it and he said he learned it "a little,quot; but not "too much,quot; before the happy news was made public.

The hosts made sure to congratulate her on becoming an "aunt,quot;.

This occurs after Gigi confirmed that she is pregnant after days of rumors.

During a conversation with Jimmy Fallon, she said, "Obviously, we wish we had announced on our terms, but we are very excited, happy, and grateful for everyone's good wishes and support."

And that was not all, as the supermodel also made sure to mention that Zayn Malik was the baby daddy since there was speculation floating around that he was, in fact, Tyler Cameron!

Gigi has been quarantined with loved ones on her farm in Pennsylvania and it seems she doesn't mind being trapped at home by it.

After all, she explained that there was a real "positive side,quot; and that it was "being home, being together, and really experiencing it day by day."

Mom also revealed her biggest cravings for pregnancy, saying it's "all bagel,quot; and that she eats it every day!

With that said, he mentioned how happy he was that his birthday cake was a huge bagel.

Ad %MINIFYHTMLc8849b9da82f61f6f7b4a544247c694682% %MINIFYHTMLc8849b9da82f61f6f7b4a544247c694682%

& # 39; Then I discovered that Buddy (Valastro), the & # 39; Cake Boss & # 39 ;, made my cake … I don't know if it was my hormones or just, like the emotional quarantine, but I cried every 5 minutes for an hour every time I thought of Buddy made my cake & # 39 ;, said to the host.



Post views:

0 0