Drew Barrymore accused of ripping fabric design for cushion collection

WENN

The & # 39; 50 First Dates & # 39; actress received a copyright infringement lawsuit by a fabric designer for allegedly illegally copying her work for her own collection.

drew Barrymore A fabric designer is suing for copyright infringement and claims the actress stole her work for her Walmart collection.

According to TMZ, Rule of Three Studio have claimed the "Charlie's Angels"The actress ripped off her intricate Turkish plume patterns for her Walmart in the Flower Home By Drew Barrymore range.

The design studio claims they started selling their cushion, which sells for between $ 315 and $ 565, in 2015, but the Drew collection didn't launch theirs until last year 2019.

Rule of Three is also said to have criticized the screen star for boasting that all of the designs for his range are entirely his own by saying, "One of the things I'm most proud of is that each one is completely ours and original. – we create every impression we develop for the line. "

They are suing both Drew and Walmart, to stop sales of the cushions and for all the benefits of the design, as well as additional damages.

The "Santa Clarita Diet"Star and its representatives have not yet responded to the lawsuit.