Drake Releases New Mixtape, Announces Summer Album Release

Instagram

The hit maker & # 39; Toosie Slide & # 39; Recruits Future, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, and Chris Brown for their street album and plans to release their next studio installment next summer.

Up News Info –

Duck has shared a new mixtape with Future and Young bully, in addition to confirming that he will release a new album later this summer of 2020.

The Canadian rapper released his latest release, the "Dark Lane Demo Tapes"in an Instagram post, with the mixed tape debuting on streaming services on Friday, May 1, 2020.

Among the tracks on the new release are previously released tracks "Toosie Slide", "Desires", "When to Say When", "Chicago Freestyle" and "War", as well as other collaborations with Future, Young Thug, Playboi Cartiand Chris Brown.

In addition to announcing the tape, Drake also told fans that his next studio album, the follow-up to "Scorpion" from 2018, will arrive this summer.

"My brothers @oliverelkhatib (Drake manager Oliver El-Khatib) @ovonoel (sound engineer Noel Cadastre) put together a lot of the songs people have been asking for (some leaks and some SoundCloud articulations and some new vibes) TAPES DARK LANE DEMO Everywhere at Midnight, "he wrote in an Instagram post announcing the new releases. "Also my 6th STUDIO ALBUM DROP SUMMER 2020! Luck number 6."