Draft 2020 NWHL: Meet the six selections with Massachusetts ties

Here are the players with Massachusetts ties that were selected:

The National Women's Hockey League completed its five-round project this week. First, local star Sammy Davis, a Pembroke forward who played for BU.

The Pembroke native was the Beanpot 2019 MVP and won the Hockey East First Team honors last season. The three-time BU captain is pursuing her doctorate in occupational therapy at Mass. General Hospital.

Boston, you are Sammy's house. Congratulations to Sammy Davis for being selected by @TheBostonPride with the first general selection in the @NWHL drought! pic.twitter.com/UcE7vhbh5L – BU Women's Hockey (@TerrierWHockey) April 28, 2020

No. 9: Codie Cross, Northeastern, Buffalo Beauts.

The Beauts' second-round pick tied a personal record with four goals this season. The blue line also posted at least 12 assists per season during his four years with the Huskies.

No. 10: Delaney Belinkas, Boston College, Metropolitan Riveters.

Belinkas scored the best 20 goals of his career this season for the Eagles. In addition to his 93 career points, he also produced 10 winning goals in his college career. She is originally from Florida and attended Williston Northampton.

No. 19: Amanda Conway, Norwich, Connecticut Whale.

Division 3 Player of the Year, Conway capped her college career with her third consecutive 30-goal season to lead the country in scoring. She is a native of Methuen.

No. 29: Meghara McManus, New Hampshire, Boston Pride.

McManus, a native of Milton, reached his best mark in goals (17), assists (10) and points (27) as a senior. The Dexter Southfield graduate will remain local after being chosen in the fifth round.

# 30: Paige Capistran, Northeastern, Boston Pride.

Capistran is the first northeast player to win the East Sportsmanship Hockey Award. Captain Husky, who is from New Hampshire, delivered 11 assists in his career last season.