Donald Trump and Joe Biden have a new competitor in the presidential race, as Rep. Justin Amash declares he is a third party

It looks like President Donald Trump and alleged Democratic candidate Joe Biden will have to face another competitor in the presidential race this fall. Representative Justin Amash, a Michigan independent, has officially announced that he has launched an exploratory committee and is considering running for president with the Libertarian Party ticket.

Amash was first elected to Congress in 2010 as part of the Tea Party freshman wave that year, but left the Republican Party in 2019 because they were supporting President Trump despite constitutional violations. Earlier this year, he voted to impeach President Trump.

Amash: The Republican Party has "changed its identity in recent years and I really don't feel like it's a home for people who believe in classical liberalism, or what many would call constitutional conservatism." https://t.co/JCtwPwYNtD – POLITICO Magazine (@POLITICOMag) April 30, 2020

The 40-year-old man explained that the bipartisan system is ruining the country and that most people in the United States do not support it.

"The bipartisan system has become an existential threat to American principles and institutions," he wrote in the Washington Post on July 4, 2019. "The parties value winning for their own good, and at any cost."

Although Amash left the Republican Party, he is far from being a Democrat. Like many Americans, he is an independent who does not conform to the ideology of either party. This has led to criticism from both sides, and both eventually criticized Amash for possibly stealing votes from his man.

"Make no mistake, the views held by Biden and the Democratic Party are far, far to the left of the views held by Justin Amash," says Mark Sanford, a former South Carolina congressman. "This is a no man's land. Justin lives inside. He doesn't think Trump is in office. But why would he want to launch the elections for Democrats? Think about the Supreme Court. Think about regulation. Think about these issues that really matter to him. That doesn't make sense either.

Amash said Politician that there are differences in tone between President Trump and a possible President Biden. But, he does not believe that there are differences between the Republican and Democratic parties to the extent that people think they exist.

“When you get on the wrong side of the people on the left, it sounds a lot like things I hear from people on the right. I mean, it's very similar. Everyone wants to get immunized and say that the other side is so terrible and our side is so good, and that's not true. There are differences in grades, but they are not that different in type, "Amash said.

That, he explained, is what created Trump, and people continue to misidentify the problem. Amash says POTUS is a creature of this system where everyone is hyperparty and hates each other and where everyone is constantly told that if they don't vote for their party's candidate then they are selling everyone to those who want to destroy the country .

"And that's what both parties are told. Democrats are told that and Republicans are told that, and we have Trump precisely because people were told, 'You must vote for him or else Don't worry about the fact that it's bad. Just vote for it. It'll be better than the other side, "Amash said.

Now, he says the same thing comes from the Democrats about Biden. He says voters are told not to worry about any concerns they may have about Biden because the most important thing is that he has to beat Trump.

"This mindset is really dangerous. And we have to fight against that. I don't think most Americans have those views. I spend a lot of time talking to normal people. Most Americans are not such supporters, "said Amash.

The purpose of the government is to ensure the rights of the people. As president, I will uphold the entire Bill of Rights. – Justin Amash (@justinamash) April 30, 2020

The biggest battle for Justin Amash will be getting to the ballot in all 50 states and getting enough press during the COVID-19 pandemic to appear in the polls so that he can be part of any debate that may take place in the fall.

"What you see on Twitter and Facebook and in the halls of Congress and at White House press conferences is not the United States. Most of the people are kind enough, compassionate, not super partisan, "said Amash. "They're not super angry at people who have different points of view. They don't have a lot of options right now because they're stuck with these two sides. And we've let a small group in each match control the whole system and tell us who will be ours. President, who will be our elected officials. And we have to challenge that. And I want to lead that effort right now. "



