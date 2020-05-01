Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, JoJo, Evanescence and more

Y / N S / N is a guide to the music releases of the week based on our highly scientific and non-subjective Yes / No rating system.

Yes, yes: Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj "Say So (Remix)" – I love a psychedelic skating rink song, a sparkling, candilicious bop you can daydream about. So this is in my alley. Doja was smart to borrow Nicki for this; she screams her own ass pounding and pounding, as skillful and timely as ever: "I dressed just to sit in the house." Funny because it's true. –Clover Hope

Ya: JoJo feat. Tory Lanez and 30 Roc, "Comeback" – Anyone who expects a 2020 JoJo song with Tory Lanez and 30 Roc titled "Comeback" to be a self-referential ode to his career revival is very wrong. This slow R&B recording is an ode to get that good dick, complete with a free sample of squeaks and lines like "Yyou make me come so fast ", very far from the songs that launched his career 16 years ago. It is nice to see her grow in her art. It is also good to hear that you are getting that good d, something I wish for everyone who wants it. —Maria Sherman

Nah: Evanescence, "wasted on you" – With Y2K / mall's gothic nostalgia at its peak, the return of Evanescence (the band that brought the world “Bring Me to Life ") could not have come at a better time. Unfortunately for them, gender does not age well. Amy Lee and Company's new song "Wasted On You" is recorded as Christian Rock. Like John Jeremiah Sullivan once wrote in GQThis is music that has been "proof of excellence in itself", and this is far from excellent. -EM

I'm interested in: MOURN, "Call Back Back" – Barcelona's post-punk band Mourn, once a foursome, lost a limb and became an emo act in the process. "Call You Back" is early alt at its finest (unlike, say, the track directly above it) althoughThe message of feeling anxious on the phone feels strangely prophetic given the state of the world. I am surprised by his sonic change, but I am not disappointed. -EM

Y: 2nd grade, "Dennis Hopper on Easy Rider", – I mentioned the second grade philadelphia band in this space before, and because his light-hearted, quick and selfless indie pop is a kind of balm, I can't stop listening to his latest "Dannie Hopper in Easy Rider." I love it so much, I'll probably look Easy rider, a movie I have never thought about … ever. That is the power of music, right? -EM

Y: serpentwithfeet, "This hill" – Any of the three songs by Jez fav snake with feetNew EP Appearance I would have won an enthusiastic Y in this space. My only complaint is that the collection, which takes less than 10 minutes, is too short. It's the most delicate project singer-songwriter Avant-R & B has released, and I'm highlighting "This Hill" because of its sumptuous harmonies, but it's all another total win for an artist we're lucky to have. What an ointment for these times. —Rich Juzwiak

And, time to cry: Big Thief, "Love In Mine" – What can I say? Big Thief makes weepy music for little bitches like me, and this song is no different. Ready to look out the window and cry over the weekend, boys, gripped by a nostalgia I can't pin down, but certainly sensation. "Put your love in mine / let your body sing when your words don't / tell me everything," screams lead singer Adrianne Lenker. Wow yes Ashley Reese