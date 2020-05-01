Doja Cat gives Nicki Minaj a chance to chase Wendy Williams in Fiery's "Say So Remix,quot;, will the TV presenter respond?

Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj have taken over the internet with a hot song, and it looks like Wendy Williams will have a lot to say about it.

This week, music fans were blessed with some real warmth: first Beyoncé jumped into Megan Thee Stallion's “Savage Remix,” Drake gave a full mixtape, and now Nicki Minaj is joining Doja Cat for the fiery remix of her popular song "Say Then."

Doja Cat had announced that the Rap Queen had decided to add a few lines to her song, and that made social media go crazy, and what followed was a bit of confusion.

A leaked version of the song was making headlines on social media, and Nicki came out to correct the situation by saying it was the wrong version.

When he finally released the royal song, fans were captivated by this phrase: "What are you talking about? Who is fake?" With all those fillers on your face, you are full of hate. That doesn't really keep you home, now you look silly, that's the word for silicone. "

Fans had a lot to say on the matter. One commenter stated, "She said what she said, Wendy always comes for her."

Another follower shared: "Wendy is coming for her 2-3 months, now it's Nicki's turn. She didn't cast any shadows … it was a direct shot …"

This sponsor said, "Wendy will learn this year to keep my booing name in her mouth. We will appreciate that she is back. 'Don't start anything, it won't be anything.'

A fourth comment read: “We love a lyrical queen! You all could snow 🤚🏿, and I'm tired of seeing the retirement comment that is getting old like that stranded 🐱 you guys have 😗 Does this sound like it could be about someone to me? Belcalis in particular.

Nicki chased Wendy after she said this about her husband, Kenneth Petty: "The way this show is going today, we didn't have enough time to get to Nicki Minaj's (husband) … But let me tell you something, Nicki, That will be my first story tomorrow. I'm going to lead with this: You should never marry him because now you've ruined everything that could be your brand. "

Wendy added: “You will never have a chance when you are with a man who pulls out a knife at the rape point. A registered sex offender will never have a chance with (the public). There is only one worse thing than touching children and drawing knives, and that is murder. By the way, he went to jail for manslaughter. ”

