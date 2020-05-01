Doctors finally understand one of the terrifying ways that the coronavirus kills – BGR

Researchers have discovered why the new coronavirus can cause strokes and heart attacks.

Doctors in Ireland noted that severe patients with COVID-19 are more likely to develop small blood clots in the lung region.

These blood clots can travel to the brain or heart, where they would be responsible for strokes or heart attacks. They're also responsible for reducing oxygenation in the lungs, according to the study.

The new attack of the coronavirus on the human body is so complex that it can lead to a series of unexpected symptoms and complications that can be fatal. Neurologists observed a few weeks ago that some of their patients who had symptoms consistent with a neurological disease, such as confusion and seizures, were infected with SARS-CoV-2. A few days ago, we discovered that one of the strangest symptoms of COVID-19 is also one of the deadliest. Mount Sinai health system doctors noted an increase in young patients with stroke symptoms. All of them tested positive for COVID-19, increasing the chance that the virus is responsible for creating blood clots that can reach the brain and then block local arteries. It turns out that the disease can lead to increased blood clotting and that small blood clots can develop in the lungs. Now, researchers have finally figured out how it all happens.

Doctors at the Irish Center for Vascular Biology, RCSI and St James's Hospital, Dublin, wrote a study in the British Journal of Hematology That says that abnormal blood clotting is a cause of death in patients experiencing severe cases of COVID-19. Micro clots develop within the lungs after infection, and the greater the clotting, the worse the prognosis.

"Our new findings demonstrate that COVID-19 is associated with a unique type of blood clotting disorder that focuses primarily on the lungs and that undoubtedly contributes to the high levels of mortality seen in patients with COVID-19," said the Director of Ireland. Vascular Biology Center, RCSI, said Professor James O & # 39; Donnell Medical express.

The team called the disorder intravascular coagulopathy of the lung (ICP), which is different from the disseminated intravascular coagulopathy (DIC) seen with other medical conditions. This disorder could be responsible for blood clots reaching the brain or heart, where they can lead to a stroke or heart attack. It could also explain the oxygenation problems that appear in severe cases of COVID-19, leading to the need for oxygen therapy and ventilation.

"In addition to pneumonia that affects the small air sacs inside the lungs, we are also finding hundreds of small blood clots in the lungs. This scenario is not seen with other types of lung infection, and explains why blood oxygen levels drop dramatically in severe COVID-19 infection, "said the doctor. "More studies will be needed to investigate whether different anticoagulant treatments may have a role in selected high-risk patients to reduce the risk of clot formation."

The team also concluded that patients with higher levels of blood clotting activity are more likely to require intensive care.

This new study also indicates that race and ethnicity could have important effects on the risk of thrombosis, since Caucasian and African American patients are at greater risk of developing COVID-19-related blood clots than Chinese patients. The study says that Chinese patients are three to four times less likely to develop this complication compared to Caucasian patients. African-American patients are at significantly higher risk, according to the document.

