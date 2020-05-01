Do we really need our shampoo to be & # 39; prestige & # 39 ;?

Shampoo! It is there for when your hair is dirty. It is there for you when your hair is half clean. It's there for you at the pharmacy, where it costs a reasonable amount of money, but now, beauty companies are trying to change that.

WWD reports that the "prestigious hair care" category has grown 13 percent in the first quarter of this damn year, and that online sales of products like shampoo and conditioner are the only categories that have seen growth. The hair care space is "strengthening," apparently as this information demonstrates and now we will be forced to deal with whether or not it feels good to pay $ 25 for a shampoo endorsed and created by Chris McMillan, Jennifer Aniston's stylist and the man who gave the world the Rachel.

At this point, it feels useless to resist this urge, and it's much easier to give up! One can only hydrate the skin so often before the pleasure fades; instead of throwing buckets of money into serums to make your face (and by extension, your spirit) feel better, why don't you give that same vigor to the hair on your head, which could probably need something? No? I'm wrong? Spend a ton of money on fancy shampoo and see how you feel!