Disney raises money for COVID-19 relief by releasing character face masks

In various sizes, the new line of fabric masks features Princess Anna and Elsa from & # 39; Frozen & # 39 ;, Woody and Buzz Lightyear from & # 39; Toy Story & # 39 ;, Baby Yoda and & # 39; The Avengers & # 39; among others.

Up News Info –

Disney bosses have launched a new line of fabric masks to help raise funds for the coronavirus relief efforts.

The organization released the products this week (begins April 27), in a variety of styles featuring characters from the Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars franchises.

Along with the products, which are available for sale, Disney will donate up to $ 1 million in profits from sales of the masks in the United States to Medshare, an Atlanta-based nonprofit organization that supplies medical equipment and supplies to communities around the world.

The company will also donate one million face masks to Medshare for children and families in underserved communities in the US. USA

"Disney donations will have a tremendous impact on the communities we serve," MedShare President and CEO Charles Redding said in a statement.

"Your contribution of a million Disney Cloth Face Masks will be provided to families in underserved communities and organizations working to limit the spread of Covid-19, while your monetary donation will be used to support the continuing efforts of the medical community to provide vital care to those who need it most. "

<br />

The masks come in small, medium, and large sizes, and feature characters like Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. "Frozen (2013)"Princesses Anna and Elsa, the favorites of" Toy Story ", Woody and Buzz Lightyear"The Avengers"and even"The Mandalorian"It's Baby Yoda.

<br />