Discovery Greenlights: Reality Series "All On The Line" to Debut in May – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Discovery Channel is configured to start All on the line, a new high-risk offshore reality series that follows two fishing boats and their crews off the coast of Gloucester, Massachusetts. It will premiere on May 22 at 9 p.m. ET / PT on the Discovery Channel.

Production ended on the series before the coronavirus stopped most movie and television production in mid-March.

All on the line It focuses on fishermen's quest to hook Atlantic bluefin tuna, considered one of the world's most valuable fish, where prices can reach $ 20K for a single catch. This also means a tight quota to avoid overfishing and promote sustainability, something that can be achieved at any time and send fishermen home empty-handed. To win big, anglers must catch the biggest tuna as fast as possible. But there is one catch: each ship is allowed one catch per day and must rewind them by hand, resulting in a heartbreaking battle that can last for hours. With the livelihood of their families on the line and generations of tradition behind them, these fishing families will depend on each other and work together to achieve a shared goal.

After two fishing boats, the Julia Nicole, led by Dan Smith Sr. and her 18-year-old son Danny Jr., and the Subdivider, led by fisherman Johnny Johnson, All on the line highlights the special dynamics between these two groups and their ability to unite in an industry that otherwise requires fierce, sometimes brutal competition.

All on the line It is produced for Discovery by Raw TV. For Raw TV, Dimitri Doganis and James Bates are executive producers, and Chris Lent is Showrunner. For Discovery, Carter Figueroa is executive producer and Paola Espinosa is associate producer.

All on the line joins the very popular Discovery Deadly capture franchise, also set on the high seas.