Dino-Ray Ramos of the Up News Info among the list of influential Asians – Up News Info

Dwayne Johnson, Awkwafina, director Bong Joon Ho, Hadestown Actress Eva Noblezada and Up News Info associate editor Dino-Ray Ramos are on this year's list of the 100 most esteemed and impactful Asians in entertainment and media, fashion and lifestyle, technology, business and social activism, according to chosen by The Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Gold House collective.
The A100 annual list was announced today by AAPI, in association with the 2020 Census. Keanu Reeves, Ken Jeong, Lilly Singh and Los Angeles Times film critic Justin Chang are also included in the third annual list.
See the full list below.
Gold House is the largest non-profit collective of Asian cultural leaders seeking to accelerate inclusive representation and empowerment of Asians. The list is announced annually to mark the ASian May American Pacific Heritage Month. The list is determined by 20 Asian nonprofit groups, a panel of multicultural icons, and hundreds of Gold House members.
This year, for the first time, voters selected the most striking Asians by category, as well as the Honor of Legend for Lifetime Achievement, which includes: Business: Betty Liu (Executive Vice President, New York Stock Exchange); Fashion and lifestyle: Prabal Gurung (Designer); Media and entertainment: Awkwafina (actress, producer, musician); Social activism: Andrew Yang (Humanity Forward and former presidential candidate); Technology: Satya Nadella (CEO, Microsoft); Legend Honor: Miky Lee (Vice President, CJ Entertainment).
"The AAPI community faces a critical juncture in our history," a Gold House spokesperson said in a statement. “The unprecedented hope and progress, seen in IPOs and other major company outings to the Democratic presidential primaries for the Oscars and Golden Globes, quickly turned into hateful harassment and violence. The A100 highlights the significant contributions made by the Asian diaspora that transcend ethnicities, generations, industries, and continents, a powerful reminder that we have always been and will continue to be an integral part of the fabric of American society. "
A100 honorees are chosen through a public nomination process promoted by various Asian nonprofits and the Gold House member base. Then, Asia's top nonprofit leaders, "a panel of multicultural icons," and members of the Golden House cast their votes to determine the final 100 Honorees. This year, the judges included Apollo Anton Ohno, David Henry Hwang, George Takei, Lea Salonga, and Rich Ross, among others.
The full list of the A100 2020 can be found here, but the honorees from the entertainment industry are:
Abhijay Prakash, President of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group
Agnes Chu, SVP Disney Content +
Alan Yang, Director, Writer, Producer
Albert Cheng, Co-Director of Television and COO of Amazon Studios
Ali Wong, comedian, writer, actor
Anderson .Paak, musician
Annie Lee, CFO of Interscope Geffen Records
Awkwafina, actress, comedian
Blackpink, Musicians
Bong Joon Ho, Director
Bowen Yang, Actor, Writer, Host
BTS, musicians
Cathy Yan, director, writer, producer
Chrissy Teigen, model, host
Christina Chou, Agent, CAA
Daniel Dae Kim, actor, producer, director
David Chang, author, television personality
Diane Paragas, actress
Eva Noblezada, Director
Dino-Ray Ramos, Associate Editor, Up News Info
Dwayne Johnson, actor and producer
Eric Wong, Chief Operating Officer, Island Records
Hasan Minhaj, comedian, host
Henry Golding, actor
Jo Koy, comedian
Jon M. Chu, Director
Justin Chang, film critic, LA Times
Keanu Reeves, actor
Ken Jeong, actor, comedian
Kim Yutani, Programming Director, Sundance
Lana Condor, Actress
Lilly Singh, actress, comedian, presenter
Lisa Nishimura, VP, Original Documentaries on Netflix
Lulu Wang, director
Michael Luo, editor of NewYorker.com
Miky Lee, Vice President of the CJ Group
Neeraj Khlemlani, Executive Vice President and Deputy Group Leader, Hearst Newspapers
Nina Yang Bongiovi, co-founder of Significant Productions
Phil Sun, WME Partner / Agent
Randall Park, Actor, Writer, Director
Rebecca Ford, Senior Awards Editor, THR
Ronny Chieng, actor, writer, comedian
Sandra Oh, actress
Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent
Steven Yeun, actor, producer
Taika Waititi, director
Vivek Tiwary, Producer, Author
Walter Hamada, President of DC-Based Films
