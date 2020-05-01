Dino-Ray Ramos of the Up News Info among the list of influential Asians – Up News Info

Dwayne Johnson, Awkwafina, director Bong Joon Ho, Hadestown Actress Eva Noblezada and Up News Info associate editor Dino-Ray Ramos are on this year's list of the 100 most esteemed and impactful Asians in entertainment and media, fashion and lifestyle, technology, business and social activism, according to chosen by The Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Gold House collective.

The A100 annual list was announced today by AAPI, in association with the 2020 Census. Keanu Reeves, Ken Jeong, Lilly Singh and Los Angeles Times film critic Justin Chang are also included in the third annual list.

See the full list below.

Dino-Ray Ramos, Up News Info contenders, 2019

Gold House is the largest non-profit collective of Asian cultural leaders seeking to accelerate inclusive representation and empowerment of Asians. The list is announced annually to mark the ASian May American Pacific Heritage Month. The list is determined by 20 Asian nonprofit groups, a panel of multicultural icons, and hundreds of Gold House members.

This year, for the first time, voters selected the most striking Asians by category, as well as the Honor of Legend for Lifetime Achievement, which includes: Business: Betty Liu (Executive Vice President, New York Stock Exchange); Fashion and lifestyle: Prabal Gurung (Designer); Media and entertainment: Awkwafina (actress, producer, musician); Social activism: Andrew Yang (Humanity Forward and former presidential candidate); Technology: Satya Nadella (CEO, Microsoft); Legend Honor: Miky Lee (Vice President, CJ Entertainment).

"The AAPI community faces a critical juncture in our history," a Gold House spokesperson said in a statement. “The unprecedented hope and progress, seen in IPOs and other major company outings to the Democratic presidential primaries for the Oscars and Golden Globes, quickly turned into hateful harassment and violence. The A100 highlights the significant contributions made by the Asian diaspora that transcend ethnicities, generations, industries, and continents, a powerful reminder that we have always been and will continue to be an integral part of the fabric of American society. "

A100 honorees are chosen through a public nomination process promoted by various Asian nonprofits and the Gold House member base. Then, Asia's top nonprofit leaders, "a panel of multicultural icons," and members of the Golden House cast their votes to determine the final 100 Honorees. This year, the judges included Apollo Anton Ohno, David Henry Hwang, George Takei, Lea Salonga, and Rich Ross, among others.

The full list of the A100 2020 can be found here, but the honorees from the entertainment industry are:

Abhijay Prakash, President of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group

Agnes Chu, SVP Disney Content +

Alan Yang, Director, Writer, Producer

Albert Cheng, Co-Director of Television and COO of Amazon Studios

Ali Wong, comedian, writer, actor

Anderson .Paak, musician

Annie Lee, CFO of Interscope Geffen Records

Awkwafina, actress, comedian

Blackpink, Musicians

Bong Joon Ho, Director

Bowen Yang, Actor, Writer, Host

BTS, musicians

Cathy Yan, director, writer, producer

Chrissy Teigen, model, host

Christina Chou, Agent, CAA

Daniel Dae Kim, actor, producer, director

David Chang, author, television personality

Diane Paragas, actress

Eva Noblezada, Director

Dino-Ray Ramos, Associate Editor, Up News Info

Dwayne Johnson, actor and producer

Eric Wong, Chief Operating Officer, Island Records

Hasan Minhaj, comedian, host

Henry Golding, actor

Jo Koy, comedian

Jon M. Chu, Director

Justin Chang, film critic, LA Times

Keanu Reeves, actor

Ken Jeong, actor, comedian

Kim Yutani, Programming Director, Sundance

Lana Condor, Actress

Lilly Singh, actress, comedian, presenter

Lisa Nishimura, VP, Original Documentaries on Netflix

Lulu Wang, director

Michael Luo, editor of NewYorker.com

Miky Lee, Vice President of the CJ Group

Neeraj Khlemlani, Executive Vice President and Deputy Group Leader, Hearst Newspapers

Nina Yang Bongiovi, co-founder of Significant Productions

Phil Sun, WME Partner / Agent

Randall Park, Actor, Writer, Director

Rebecca Ford, Senior Awards Editor, THR

Ronny Chieng, actor, writer, comedian

Sandra Oh, actress

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent

Steven Yeun, actor, producer

Taika Waititi, director

Vivek Tiwary, Producer, Author

Walter Hamada, President of DC-Based Films