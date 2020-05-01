Denton County 765 coronavirus cases, death toll reaches 21 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Denton County health officials on Thursday reported 17 new cases of coronavirus, as well as death number 21.

The patient was a man in his 80s who was a resident of the Denton Rehabilitation Center. He was previously reported to be isolated in a hospital.

"As we report the loss of a life number 21 to COVID-19 in Denton County today, keep the family in their thoughts and prayers," said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. "We know that each life lost by COVID-19 is too much."

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) also said the new cases increased the county total to 765 cases.

DCPH provides a free test drive center for community members who have experienced symptoms of COVID-19 in the past seven days.

The testing center will be held at 535 S. Loop 288 in Denton from 8 a.m. at 12 p.m. Saturday, May 2. Community members should call to pre-register for a free trial at 940-349-2585.

For additional health and safety information regarding COVID-19 in Denton County, click here.