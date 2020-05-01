Defensive Line – Up News Info

Losing their best and most experienced defensive lineman to injury from a few games last season, the Colorado Buffaloes seemed to be having some trouble up front.

As it turned out, the Buffs weathered the storm with defensive end Mustafa Johnson on the sidelines with a sore ankle, while the young players gained valuable experience.

The depth of the defensive line was a major concern for the Buffs who entered the 2019 season. This year, it could be a position of strength.

Concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus remain, creating uncertainty around the start of the college season. However, the Buffaloes and head coach Karl Dorrell are still preparing for the 2020 season, and for the next two weeks, BuffZone will preview each position group at CU. In this second installment, we look at the defensive line, which brings back everyone who saw the field in what was a solid 2019 season for the unit.

When former head coach Mel Tucker was hired at CU in December 2018, he immediately identified the defensive line as a priority in recruiting.

However, the construction of the defensive front really started under Tucker's predecessor, Mike MacIntyre. Recruiting defensive linemen was a weakness for much of MacIntyre's tenure, but in his past two years, he and then-defensive coordinator DJ Eliot brought Johnson, final Terrance Lang and nose tackle Jalen Sami to Boulder.

That trio combined for 31 starts last year and they all return this season as projected headlines on a three-man front.

Tucker did not stay long in Boulder, but the depth improved significantly. His 2019 recruiting class included high school players Na’im Rodman, Austin Williams, Lloyd Murray Jr. and Jayden Simon, as well as junior college transfers Jeremiah Doss and Janaz Jordan.

Before going to Michigan State in February, Tucker added Justin Jackson the transfer from junior college, high school recruit Jordan Berry and Alabama transferred Antonio Alfano to the mix.

Alfano was the protagonist of Tucker's additions. Once rated the No. 1 player in the country for the 2019 class, Alfano left Alabama a month after last season and enrolled at CU in January.

However, Alfano's game status for the upcoming season is unknown. You would need a NCAA waiver to be eligible, unless the Division I Council approves a one-time transfer waiver. On top of that, Dorrell suspended him indefinitely a month ago for a violation of team rules.

Having Alfano on the field would improve the Buffs up front, as he has the potential to be a dominant force.

However, even without him, the Buffs should be in good shape.

Johnson has been one of the most disruptive Pac-12 linemen in the past two seasons, racking up 102 tackles, 20.5 tackles to loss and 11.5 sacks.

Lang continues to improve each season and came last year with a total of six sacks. Take another step and he could be one of the best pass riders on the Pac-12. Sami is a solid plug in the middle and is just a sophomore this year.

Doss, Jordan, Rodman and Williams were in their first year of Division I soccer last season and showed improvement throughout the season. They will provide good depth again this year. After the red jersey, Murray and Simon were also able to get into the mix.

Jackson comes to CU after playing two seasons at Northwest Mississippi Community College. He earned All-MACJC honors last year and will be looking for a rotating spot this season.

Walk-on Dante Sparaco could be a wild card in the group. Sparaco is a former CU signer who transferred to the state of Montana and then returned to the Buffs last year. He was not eligible to play last year, but seven times he was recognized as one of the Buffs scouting team of the week players.

Another walk-on, Nico Magri, also had a good year on the scout team in 2019. Berry comes in an exceptional size, 6-foot-4-inch, 330 pounds, but he could benefit from a year of red jersey.

Before leaving CU, Tucker expressed hope that a deeper, more experienced lineup could allow the Buffs to be more versatile from the start, switching between three- and four-man fronts. Dorrell sees the same potential in a group that could be the deepest unit in UC's defense.

Here is an initial look at the projected defensive line for the 2020 season:

Position: defensive line

Seniors (2019 statistics): Mustafa Johnson, 6 ft 2 in, 290 lbs (9 starts, 393 strokes played, 34 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 7 QB pressures).

Juniors: Jeremiah Doss, 6-4, 255 (58 snapshots); Justin Jackson, 6-2, 270 (transfer from JUCO); Janaz Jordan, 6-4, 305 (2 starts, 217 snapshots, 12 tackles); Terrance Lang, 6-7, 280 (11 starts, 588 snapshots, 40 tackles, 6 sacks, 12 QB pressures); Nico Magri, 6-3, 280 (without appointment); Dante Sparaco, 6-5, 270 (without appointment).

Second year students: Na’im Rodman, 6-2, 295 (2 starts, 314 snapshots, 11 tackles); Jalen Sami, 6-6, 320 (11 starts, 411 snapshots, 25 tackles, 1 bag); Austin Williams, 6-5, 320 (190 hits, 5 tackles).

Redshirt freshmen: Antonio Alfano, 6-5, 285 (transfer from Alabama); Lloyd Murray Jr., 6-2, 325 (33 snapshots, 2 tackles); Jayden Simon, 6-3, 265.

True freshmen: Jordan Berry, 6-2, 330.

Lost players: Va’atofu Sauvao, 6-3, 310 (transferred).