Defensive Line – Up News Info

<pre><pre>Defensive Line - The Denver Post
Losing their best and most experienced defensive lineman to injury from a few games last season, the Colorado Buffaloes seemed to be having some trouble up front.

As it turned out, the Buffs weathered the storm with defensive end Mustafa Johnson on the sidelines with a sore ankle, while the young players gained valuable experience.

The depth of the defensive line was a major concern for the Buffs who entered the 2019 season. This year, it could be a position of strength.

Mustafa Johnson, left, and Jalen Sami, right, will return the headlines to the Colorado defensive line this year.

Concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus remain, creating uncertainty around the start of the college season. However, the Buffaloes and head coach Karl Dorrell are still preparing for the 2020 season, and for the next two weeks, BuffZone will preview each position group at CU. In this second installment, we look at the defensive line, which brings back everyone who saw the field in what was a solid 2019 season for the unit.

When former head coach Mel Tucker was hired at CU in December 2018, he immediately identified the defensive line as a priority in recruiting.

However, the construction of the defensive front really started under Tucker's predecessor, Mike MacIntyre. Recruiting defensive linemen was a weakness for much of MacIntyre's tenure, but in his past two years, he and then-defensive coordinator DJ Eliot brought Johnson, final Terrance Lang and nose tackle Jalen Sami to Boulder.

That trio combined for 31 starts last year and they all return this season as projected headlines on a three-man front.

