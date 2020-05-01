‘Deerskin’ and ‘The Infiltrators’ premiere virtual premieres – Specialized streaming preview – Up News Info

Oscilloscope Laboratories Docu-thriller The infiltrators It will hit virtual theaters today before June 2 on demand and digital. Virtual Launch is becoming a staple for many movie titles, as it allows audiences to purchase movie tickets through a theater's website, and in turn helps continue support for theaters that have been closed. due to COVID-19.

Directed by Alex Rivera and Cristina Ibarra, the film premiered worldwide last year at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Next Section Audience Award. The hybrid image combines movies, re-enactments of real-life events, and documentaries to tell the true story of young undocumented immigrants who are intentionally detained by the Border Patrol and thrown into a for-profit detention center.

Related story Western Thriller & # 39; True History Of Kelly Gang & # 39; and & # 39; 60s Coming-of-Age-Age-Drama & # 39; To The Stars & # 39; make their debut – Streaming Specialty Preview

The film follows Marco and Viri, who are members of the National Alliance of Young Immigrants, a group of radical DREAMers who are on a mission to stop unjust deportations. They think that the best place to stop deportations is in detention centers. But when the two attempt a "reverse prison break," things get derailed.

The show also stars Manuel Uriza, Juan Gabriel Pareja and Vik Sahay. It was produced by Ibarra y Rivera along with Darren Dean and Daniel J. Chalfen. It is also a presentation of the Chicago Media Project. The infiltrators It was produced by Steve Cohen, Paula Froehle, Lagralane Group, Christina Nolan, Ken Nolan, Ken Pelletier, Katy Drake Bettner, Nancy Blachman, Jim Butterworth, and the Good Gravy Fund; and was co-produced by Sarah Garrahan, Mark Mathis, and Carla Hool. Paradigm negotiated the sale on behalf of the filmmakers.

The infiltrators It was such a critical success that Blumhouse Television chose it earlier this year to adapt it to a scripted series. Jenniffer GomezLife, black candles, sacred lies) will write and produce the adaptation.

Check out the trailer below.

Greenwich Entertainment has established the virtual launch of the dark comedy Suede starring Academy Award winner Jean Dujardin. The virtual debut is part of Greenwich's partnership with theaters across the country, where 50% of the proceeds will go to local theaters.

Directed and written by Quentin Dupieux, Suede It was the premiere of the Directors' Fortnight at Cannes and premiered in North America at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2019. Greenwich acquired the title and released it in theaters this year. The film still has a theatrical release, in a virtual sense.

Dujardin plays Georges, whose life is unexpectedly transformed after obtaining a 100% deerskin jacket along with a video camera. Georges teaches filmmaking and collaborates with an unsuspecting waitress, Denise (Adèle Haenel from Portrait of a burning lady), who aspires to be a filmmaker, in a film that will document her surprising new goal in life.

Check out the trailer below.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

IFC Midnight to Debut Brett and Drew Pierce Horror The Miserables starting today on all digital platforms and on demand.

Combining the elements of classic photos like Scare night and The missing childThe film follows a rebellious teenager named Ben (John-Paul Howard) who is sent to live with his father for the summer and work at the local marina to obtain some form of discipline. The tourist spot is not his scene, but he is still forced to deal with local privileged teens and his father's new girlfriend. Ben's troubles grow when he discovers something creepy about the family next door. An evil forest spirit has taken over the parents and begins to play a sinister house game, taking advantage of the children and erasing any trace of their existence.

Lionsgate to Release Suspense Comedy Clark Duke Arkansas May 5 on digital platforms and on demand. The film would debut at SXSW earlier this year and was slated to hit theaters on May 1 before the pandemic.

Adapted from John Brandon's novel, the film marks Duke's directorial debut and follows Kyle (Liam Hemsworth) and Swin (Duke), who are youth park rangers by day and low-level drug messengers by night. They live on the orders of an Arkansas-based drug kingpin named Frog (Vince Vaughn), whom they have never met.

Since Frog cannot see them, he has representatives (John Malkovich and Vivica A. Fox) who watch over them. Swin then settles into his day job by striking up a relationship with Johnna (Eden Brolin) against mixing orders while Kyle continues to question his night job trying to figure out who Frog really is. Her world is turned upside down after some bad life choices. As a result, Kyle, Swin, and Johnna find themselves directly in Frog's sights, who mistakenly view them as a threat to their empire.

Awarded Spa night director Andrew Ahn to debut his latest film Roadways May 7 on VOD. The drama premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2019 and premiered in the United States at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The film features Hong Chau as a single mother, Kathy, who travels with her shy eight-year-old son Cody (Lucas Jaye) to her late sister's home, which they plan to clean and sell. When Kathy realizes how little she knew about her sister, Cody develops an unlikely friendship with Del (Brian Dennehy, in one of his lead roles), the Korean War veteran and widower who lives next door. Over the course of a summer and with Del's encouragement, Cody comes out of his shell and he and his mother find a new place to call home.

The title of Samuel Goldwyn Films will also open this weekend on the digital and VOD front. The Flood directed by Anthony Woodley and starring Lena Headey as a hardened immigration officer Wendy who is tasked with discovering whether or not Haile (Ivanno Jeremiah) has a sinister reason to apply for asylum. The documentary will also be released this weekend. The truth about marriage directed by Roger Nygard. The docu function explores new scientifically proven tools to find the right relationship and improve the one you have now.