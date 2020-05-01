Decatur Police First in DFW Area to Use Gun Cameras – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DECATUR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Most police officers have dash cameras and body cameras, but a small department in Wise County is the first in DFW to use gun cameras.

"There is no thought involved in this," said the captain. Delvon Campbell while demonstrating the device. "As soon as they throw it out, it turns on and activates."

The gun-mounted camera begins recording the second you clean the holster, which means officers don't have to manually turn on the device.

Decatur Police spent the past year testing one of the cameras.

Chief Rex Hoskins says the best part is the view.

"You can see much better with the camera on the gun," Chief Hoskins said.

He knows this because he has seen it in action in another small Texas town.

Last year in Vernon, near Wichita Falls, an officer ended in a shooting with a wanted man with an arrest warrant pending for the sexual assault of a child.

The officer says his body camera missed a critical moment in the fight.

"You could see my gun pointed at him," said Cpl. TJ session. "And it looked like he was doing something."

But Session also had a camera mounted on a gun.

"You could see it coming up and grabbing the gun," he said.

The suspect managed to squeeze out a shot with a clipped shotgun before Session returned fire.

Camera maker Viridian Weapon Technologies currently works with about 500 departments in the US. USA

Company President Brian Hedeen says he expects to receive more requests based on the Vernon video.

"The fact that it was a real shooting seems to make a big difference," Hedeen said. "Because we've run scenarios and tests, we've run simulations, but that's different from being used in the real field with a random event that ran randomly."

"That (video) was one of the key factors that we decided to go ahead and get one," Chief Hoskins said.

The Decatur Police Department purchased 10 gun cameras for its patrol division and plans to buy 10 more later this year.

They believe that the new vision will be crucial for officials and citizens in times of crisis.

"There is no question what is going on there," Hoskins said.