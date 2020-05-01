Death Outside San Francisco Mayor's Home Protests Lack of Hotel Rooms for Homeless People – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Dressed in black and with red flowers, about 10 people lay down on the street outside the home of San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Thursday night to draw attention to the possible fate of the homeless city in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Death began around 6:30 p.m. at 791 Page St. in the Hayes Valley neighborhood of San Francisco.

So far, the mayor has not implemented an emergency ordinance passed April 14 by city supervisors to acquire more than 8,000 hotel rooms for non-resident residents to keep them and others safe from the virus.

San Francisco resident Olivia Park, who is part of the Do No Harm Coalition, said they have had virtual campaigns, called the mayor, and she has been changing her reasons for not following the leadership of supervisors.

"Frankly, we are at the end of the trial," Park said.

She said that many of the city's inhabitants only need a place to stay.

As for those who need support and services to get a hotel room, there are community organizations that provide those services, Park said.

Park argued that the city does not need to manage all operations to house the evicted.

"We are a city very well endowed with resources,quot; with organizations that know what to do and that have the training and capacity to provide these services, he said.

Park said death represents the death of San Francisco's soul. An email to the mayor requesting his reaction was not immediately answered.