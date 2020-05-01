Dax Shepard reveals the hardest part of marrying Kristen Bell

Oddly enough, Dax Shepard I didn't always think he would be a married man.
While the actor and comedian loves life with his wife Kristen bellOfficially saying "Yes, I want,quot; to someone was not always at the top of your priority list.
During an appearance in Whitney Cummings& # 39; Good for you podcast, Dax revealed the mindset he had before getting married.
"That was the hardest part of getting married: it was like what influence do you have the most?" he shared. "Another wrinkle was that I fundamentally didn't believe in marriage institute. I had been with a girl for nine years before Kristen and was going to have a safe baby. I was very much in favor of spending life with someone but theoretically I was opposed to the notion of marriage ".
Dax continued, "At one point, it was as if she wanted this really bad and this would make her feel safe."
the Expert chair The podcast host also recalled the time he tried to find the perfect piece of glitter for Kristen. Being a famous figure brought some challenges.
"I went and got the engagement ring and I will tell you. I had the most memorable experience," shared Dax. "I brought her stylist (Nicole) to choose a ring."
And when they both had the same choice, Dax couldn't help but feel "great about it." Unfortunately, the actor learned that the jeweler announced that he had sold a ring to Dax for Kristen. As a result, the press was about to write a great story.
"When we were first together, we were both neurotic about our privacy. We didn't feel that way at all now, but we didn't like paparazzi," Dax shared. "We just didn't like that it wasn't up to us to announce anything or to share or invite people. At first I thought,‘ I don't like everyone being involved in this new thing. "
Today, the couple is happily married and raising two children together. And yes, they are still one of the most loved couples in pop culture for their honesty and openness about relationships, family, and life.
"Nothing better to do than celebrate #dryhumpday with some couples-style moisture masks. Xo," Kristen recently shared on Instagram as she posed with her man. "#stayhome #staymoisturized,quot;.
