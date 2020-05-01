Dax Shepard reveals the hardest part of marrying Kristen Bell

Oddly enough, Dax Shepard I didn't always think he would be a married man.

While the actor and comedian loves life with his wife Kristen bellOfficially saying "Yes, I want,quot; to someone was not always at the top of your priority list.

During an appearance in Whitney Cummings& # 39; Good for you podcast, Dax revealed the mindset he had before getting married.

"That was the hardest part of getting married: it was like what influence do you have the most?" he shared. "Another wrinkle was that I fundamentally didn't believe in marriage institute. I had been with a girl for nine years before Kristen and was going to have a safe baby. I was very much in favor of spending life with someone but theoretically I was opposed to the notion of marriage ".

Dax continued, "At one point, it was as if she wanted this really bad and this would make her feel safe."